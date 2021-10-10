Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Daniel Ricciardo looks set to start Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid after McLaren elected to introduce a new power unit.

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

The Australian had a disappointing time in qualifying, as a lack of confidence on soft tyres in the damp but drying conditions resulted in him getting knocked out of Q1.

Having originally been set to start from 15th on the grid, McLaren evaluated overnight whether or not it would be beneficial to add a fresh Mercedes power unit to his pool.

Just like the works teams, Mercedes’ customers are mindful about the reliability risks of the German car manufacturers’ engines with many races still to go.

Following evaluation, Motorsport.com understands that McLaren has decided to go for an engine swap to get an extra power unit on board.

It is unclear yet just how many new elements McLaren will take, but the change will put him to the back of the grid alongside Carlos Sainz – who has changed a full power unit for this weekend.

According to F1’s sporting regulations, the introduction of a single new power unit component beyond what is allowed results in a 10-place grid penalty.

However, if a driver incurs a penalty that exceeds 15 grid places then he is automatically required to start the race from the back of the grid.

With Ricciardo’s engine change rules breach coming after Sainz, if he has taken more than one new element that he will slot in 20th, with his Ferrari rival moving up to 19th.

Speaking before confirmation that he was moving back, Ricciardo conceded that making much progress in the race will be a tough ask.

“We don't really know if it's going to be a difficult track for overtaking,” he said. “No track is easy, so I'm sure it will be challenging.

“But there were some long run instances [on Friday] where I felt quite comfortable, so you know I am also optimistic or confident that the race can certainly be the better. But we'll see.

“Most of the top 10 start on medium, So it's maybe that strategy choices aren’t that obvious. But I kind of just want to look forward and not waste energy on being frustrated or angry.”

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

Previous article

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

1 h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

13 h
4
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to pole for finale

27 min
5
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

13 h
Latest news
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

0m
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

7m
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

57m
Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

1 h
Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
19 h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo 01:15
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss Turkish GP
Formula 1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Trending Today

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to pole for finale
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to pole for finale

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.