Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo has no explanation for Styria practice crash

Ricciardo has no explanation for Styria practice crash
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 4:49 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says he cannot explain what "went wrong" to cause his high-speed crash in second practice for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo lost the rear end of his Renault as he went through Turn 9 at the Red Bull Ring, and spun around to hit the barriers backwards.

He was able to get out of the car by himself and, after being taken to the medical centre, was given the all clear by doctors.

Reflecting on what happened, Ricciardo said that there was no clear explanation for what happened.

“That first push lap was going quite well up until Turn 9,” he said. “It was a mistake. It all happened very quickly so I’m not sure what went wrong.

“I turned in and just lost the car straight away. I know these things happen with cars and in Formula 1, so it’s not out of the ordinary. I’m OK, however, I feel bad for the guys. We’ll just move on.

“The car felt fine this morning, especially towards the end. The second session would have been interesting, so we’ll just have to find out our pace tomorrow or Sunday.”

Although Ricciardo’s car was badly damaged in the crash, Renault has no doubts that it can be fixed overnight so he can resume running on Saturday.

Ciaron Pilbeam, Renault’s chief race engineer, said: “The car will be ready to run again by tomorrow.”

While Ricciardo’s day ended in disappointment, teammate Esteban Ocon was encouraged as he ended up 10th overall in second practice – which could decide the grid if qualifying cannot take place because of bad weather.

“It’s been a great day in terms of learning on our side,” said the Frenchman. “Our day ran smoothly, and we completed the planned programme, which was good.

“There are a few little things to improve, but there are also some good areas and good points where we know we’re strong. It’s definitely been a useful day and we want more tomorrow.”

About this article

