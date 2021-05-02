Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles Next / Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

By:

Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles at McLaren in the last two races have been exaggerated by the low-grip track surfaces, says his Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl.

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

The Australian has had difficult weekends at Imola and Portimao, being unable to match teammate Lando Norris.

But the contrast was huge during qualifying at the Portuguese Grand Prix when Ricciardo was dumped out of Q1 as he lacked confidence to push his McLaren as he would like. He will start from 16th on the grid.

McLaren is clear that Ricciardo is simply lacking mileage in the car, and it believes the gaps between him and Norris have been made to look bigger simply because of slippery track surfaces expose any trepidation in car feeling.

Seidl said: “I think in the end it's minor things that probably get exaggerated in low-grip conditions, like we have them here and like we also had in Imola with the drying track.

“We have seen in the [Friday] practice session, that [the Q1 exit] is definitely not the gap he's having to Lando at the moment. He was just trying to put the lap together and it's not easy to get the laps in here with the traffic, with the wind and everything with the low-grip conditions.

“We simply need to stay calm, analyse, work through it, and I'm sure it will come.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo said he was still getting to grips with understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the McLaren package, and reckoned he was unable to fall back on some old techniques that he used in the past to help him get more lap time.

For example, a previous trait to try to carry more speed in to the apex does not work at tracks with low grip as it often just results in the car sliding more.

“I’m trying to still exploit the strengths of the car, but also driving around the weaknesses,” he said. “There’s things that I used to do maybe to let's say go quicker in the entry of a corner that might not work now. It might tip it over the edge, so to speak.

“So it's fine tuning kind of everything: like the way you turn in, the way you brake and all of that. But yeah, I'm sure it's different. But at the end of the day, like every F1 car is going to be different, it's up to me to adapt.”

Ricciardo said longer term he could help McLaren to tweak the car in a direction that would better suit him, but for now he had to sort matters out for himself.

“I can give feedback and tell them, ‘okay I think this can be better and we should try and develop the car in this phase.’ But obviously at the end of the day, for now, it is what it is.

“So I've just got to adapt a little more. I felt like it was getting better this weekend. I felt like Friday was a step in the right direction and obviously, quali was, I'd say probably, not the real picture of how the weekend had been going. And of course that kind of makes it maybe even more disappointing.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Previous article

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Next article

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches

13h
2
Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

26min
4
Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

15h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

8h
Latest news
Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

4m
McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

26m
Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

1h
Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao
Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

1h
Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
16h

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot? 03:51
Formula 1
21h

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot?

Verstappen: 00:36
Formula 1
21h

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time 05:27
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap! 03:26
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap!

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

More from
McLaren
McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3 Portuguese GP
Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
23h
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

Latest news

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.