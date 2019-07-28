Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Important to keep Renault criticism "constructive"

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Important to keep Renault criticism "constructive"
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 12:09 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says his Renault Formula 1 team needs "constructive criticism" rather than recrimination as it heads into the summer break well short of the targets it set this season.

Renault's stated aims were to finish at least fourth in the 2019 constructors' championship on merit, and to close the gap to the leading three teams, but it currently lies fifth in the standings.

Last week Ricciardo's teammate Nico Hulkenberg hit out at what he called a "disappointing" rate of development. 

But Ricciardo believes it's the responsibility of the drivers to manage expectations and show leadership away from the track as the team tries to resolve the weaknesses of its car.

"I'm always pretty positive and of course we want to be further up," he said.

"But I know that getting angry and frustrated and bringing that kind of atmosphere and that energy into the room is not always very productive. So I think it's for me to see the positives and to see the light.

"In a way, that's also part of my job, to keep everyone up and happy and for sure if we've got things to improve I will tell them what I feel I need to, but also it needs to be constructive."

Read Also:

The RS.19's principal shortcoming is its performance in long-radius medium-speed corners, which means its position in the pecking order is largely circuit-dependent.

Ricciardo and Hulkenberg slogged to 12th and 13th place in Austria at the end of June, then ran more competitively to seventh and 10th at Silverstone a fortnight later - and Hulkenberg could have done better still had his strategy not been compromised by the safety car.

Renault has also had to go back on several elements of a major upgrade package introduced at the French Grand Prix, since it failed to deliver the anticipated performance uplift.

In Germany Ricciardo qualified 13th but only missed the cut for Q3 by two thousandth of a second.

"Constructive criticism is important," he said. "We set a target at the start of the year and we haven't quite got there, and everyone already is a little bit - not down but they know we can do better - and I think we don't need to beat each other up any more.

"Let's keep going, find a way to make it better and just put that energy in the right places, not in the emotional places."

"I think the challenge is just to try and keep finding another level and keep pushing the team to extract that little bit more to jump ahead of the midfield battle.

"So that's a target for us, it's also a challenge. We'll do that, and then other than that just stay on it, keep everyone motivated."

Next article
Norris gets grid penalty after battery problems

Previous article

Norris gets grid penalty after battery problems

Next article

Live: The German GP as it happened

Live: The German GP as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Stuart Codling

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.