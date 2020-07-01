Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / French GP / Nostalgia

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

shares
comments
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 6:55 PM

On July 1 1979, Formula 1 history was made at Dijon-Prenois as Renault became the first manufacturer to win a World Championship Grand Prix with a turbocharged engine.

Although it was a seismic day for the driver who became the first home winner of the French GP in 30 years, the race is perhaps best remembered for the battle for second place between Gilles Villeneuve and Rene Arnoux.

Arnoux told GP Racing magazine: “Everyone remembers that duel. Somebody asked me recently: ‘Who won that race, you or Villeneuve?’ It was neither – it was Jabouille.”

Indeed, Jean-Pierre Jabouille took pole position and won for Renault that weekend. He was outdragged off the startline by the Ferrari of Villeneuve, who led for 46 laps until he ran out of brakes and tyres.

Jabouille – who was also a stunt driver and worked on Steve McQueen’s Le Mans and both Taxi movies – passed him and won by 14.6s.

He went on to win another grand prix, in Austria two races later, but it’s a bizarre stat that he only scored one other points finish (fourth place in the 1978 US GP) besides those victories from 49 starts. It perhaps also showed just how unreliable the Renault turbo was during its development.

Read Also:

“Dijon was a very good day for everybody because it was the first race Renault had won in F1,” added Arnoux. “I was very happy for Renault for their first victory, and Gilles and me were on top of the podium also.”

Their battle for second entered F1 folklore, as they banged wheels and locked-up, overtaking each other numerous times in the closing laps around the Dijon track.

“[It] was only possible between Gilles and me because he was my best friend in F1 and I was his,” said Arnoux. “I had a lot of respect for him, and he had a lot for me. It was dangerous at that speed and Dijon was narrow, it was not easy.

Slider
List

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11, Jean Sage

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11, Jean Sage
1/6

Photo by: Sutton Images

Winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille with René Arnoux and Gilles Villeneuve

Winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille with René Arnoux and Gilles Villeneuve
2/6

Photo by: Renault

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4, René Arnoux, Renault RS10

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4, René Arnoux, Renault RS10
3/6

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS10

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS10
4/6

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4, René Arnoux, Renault RS10

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4, René Arnoux, Renault RS10
5/6

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS10

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS10
6/6

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“He had a big problem with the tyres and I had a problem with the fuel pressure. And I knew I had this difficulty, but I tried to finish second and not third. Dijon has a big bend at the top of the circuit and my engine would stop for two seconds, then come back again! At the flag the difference was too big to pass, even with the turbocharger. I try, I try, I try, but...

“A lot of people still speak to me about Dijon. Someone stopped me in Paris recently and said it was the best duel in F1. ‘Do you want to see it on my phone?’ he asked. I replied: ‘No, I know it very well!’”

Next article
Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Previous article

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

trending Today

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace
Super GT / Super GT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit
BTCC / BTCC

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?

Latest news

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event French GP
Drivers Jean-Pierre Jabouille , Gilles Villeneuve , René Arnoux
Teams Renault Sport
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

2
Formula 1

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

43m
3
Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

4
Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

5
Super GT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon
Formula 1

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
Formula 1

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?
Formula 1

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.