Formula 1 / Commentary

F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview

Jul 1, 2020, 8:19 PM

Four months after the cancelled Australian Grand Prix opener, the Formula 1 season is finally getting underway in Austria this weekend.

Before he caught his plane to head to the circuit, Motorsport.com’s F1 Editor Jonathan Noble joined Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas, Luke Smith and Jessica McFadyen to look at the key talking points ahead of the season-opening Grand Prix.

Click on the Play icon below to listen in... 

 

Read Also:

Be sure to follow the Austrian Grand Prix weekend right here on Motorsport.com as we bring you all the action, direct from the track as F1 restarts.

A member of the Racing Point team during setup

A member of the Racing Point team during setup
1/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Paddock preparations

Paddock preparations
2/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point transporters in the garage

Racing Point transporters in the garage
3/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren team members arrive in the paddock

McLaren team members arrive in the paddock
4/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The teams prepare in the paddock

The teams prepare in the paddock
5/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team transporters in the garage

Team transporters in the garage
6/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point transporters in the paddock

Racing Point transporters in the paddock
7/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alphatauri hospitality

Alphatauri hospitality
8/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Ferrari team in the paddock

A member of the Ferrari team in the paddock
9/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren Hospitality

Mclaren Hospitality
10/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the Racing Point team in the garage

Members of the Racing Point team in the garage
11/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri team setup

AlphaTauri team setup
12/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

The day Renault’s turbo engine finally came good at Dijon

