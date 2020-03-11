Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
128 days
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay

By:
Mar 11, 2020, 9:14 AM

Renault says its new title sponsorship deal with Dubai logistics company DP World boosts its prospects of staying in Formula 1 for the long term.

The new multi-year deal was announced ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, with the team tweaking its yellow-and-black livery for 2020 as a result of the tie-up.

With Renault's board yet to decide on whether or not to commit to F1 for the period of the next Concorde Agreement, which runs from 2021, the extra cash from the sponsorship will at least help better balance the team's financial outlook.

Read Also:

And, on the back of the arrival of a cost cap and a more favourable distribution of prize money, Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul says things are looking better now.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how positive the deal could be for securing Renault's future, Abiteboul said: "I think it helps and it's certainly a step in the right direction. It is something we said over the winter, and everything is pointing towards a good direction.

"Now, you know, until things are done, things are not done. There is still discussion and sorry, we're going back to Formula 1 politics, but discussions are going on on Concorde, and until Concorde is signed, it is not signed.

"But better money distribution, and good financial regulations [are welcome]. We still have a number of controversies to address, but there is also the economic environment, which is a challenging one, and everything like that is going in the right direction.

"I can't confirm here now, simply based on the partnerships, that we are long term committed. But it's definitely helping a lot."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

