Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul

shares
comments
Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 3:28 PM

Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul says he realised his team needed a staffing shake-up back in June, after a much hyped update for the French Grand Prix failed to deliver.

The Enstone-based team announced last week a major staffing reshuffle and the signing of two key new individuals – head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer and senior figure Pat Fry.

Read Also:

But while the confirmation of those arrivals only came recently, Abiteboul said that the decision to change things came about as soon as a hoped for step forward in performance at Paul Ricard did not happen.

"You may remember I was a bit bullish towards the start of the season," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"I talked about the expectation, not in terms of results, because I never said we would be doing podiums or crazy stuff, but for me in particular there was a milestone that was the French Grand Prix.

"We were supposed to come with a number of improvements, but it didn't happen in the way we all wanted, and for me, it was a milestone. Then we needed to analyse and adapt.

"That is why between the French GP and today there was a bad time happening, because between the moment you make a decision and the time you can properly deliver it, it takes time.

"Don't also forget the contractual situation of some individuals. They are under two or three year's contract, so if you need to get them you have to wait or you have to go somewhere else. That is one of the difficulties we have had to face in the turnaround of our team.

"But it is not because it is long and it takes times that we shouldn't do it. We've done it. We've announced it and it was important to provide the extra momentum, because I could see before the summer that the season was going to be long and tough."

Read Also:

Abiteboul said that the team had to live with external questioning about what it was up to while it finalised its staffing changes, which he said were essential for driving the outfit forwards.

"When you announce a restructure of the aero department, it is something that you worked on for weeks – it is not something that you do after disappointing circumstances like in Japan," he said.

"[In F1], the lows are very low, and sometimes there is a gap between what is happening behind the scenes and what people get to see. But you are still accountable for what people see, not necessarily what you do, and I guess that is one of the difficulties that we have to face in this world.

"It's the difficulty of perception, but I think we need to stay steady, stay focused on actions, the decisions we make and the actions you have to take. Also have some self confidence – and this actually is not my strength.

"But that is why we are all growing up. I am growing up, Marcin [Budkowski] is growing up in his role, and Remi [Taffin] is growing up in his role. We are all growing up together and that is very nice to see in action."

And although Renault's headline target of finishing fourth in the constructors' championship looks unlikely to come off with McLaren ahead of it, Abiteboul is eager to point out that other ambitions have been met.

"There were a number of objectives," he said. "One was to close the gap to the top, and one was to consolidate P4. It doesn't look like we will consolidate that P4, but if you look at the gap to the top teams, we are doing that one.

"Last year we were more than two seconds from pole [in Austin], now we were 1.4 seconds from pole. So it is reducing.

"Some of that may be due to the regulations but some of it is also due to the progress. So there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It is tough.

"F1 is putting us all to test, collectively and individually, but we will turnaround the situation, I am confident about that. And it will be sweeter when it happens."

 

Next article
Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral

Previous article

Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
11:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars

2h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1

3
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

4
WEC

Buemi: Toyota has "no real hope" of Shanghai victory

2h
5
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

Latest videos

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Latest news

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul
F1

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul

Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral
F1

Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars
F1

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars

F1’s flawed financial model explained
F1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 Mercedes titles
F1

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 Mercedes titles

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.