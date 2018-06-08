Renault's revised halo mirrors revealed

Renault has revealed a new version of its halo mirrors ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, after it was forced to make a change to its original concept.

The French car manufacturer has been evaluating a change of mirror design ever since the FIA announced several weeks ago that teams could mount them to the halo.

It fitted a 3D-printed version of its idea at the post-Spanish Grand Prix test to check on driver visibility, but its plans to take the design further were scuppered when the FIA clamped down on aerodynamic supports in the wake of Ferrari’s design.

This meant the original Renault version, which featured a support similar to the aerodynamic version that was outlawed by the FIA, had to be reconfigured.

Renault technical director Nick Chester said recently: “We had a rapid prototyped one running off the halo, but that wouldn't work with the TD [technical directive] so we're looking at a different way of doing a halo-mounted mirror.”

As Giorgio Piola’s exclusive photograph shows, Renault has revised its design with a more straightforward support.

It is unclear yet how soon the team is considering racing it, but the fact that it is taped to the halo suggests it is not a fully complete design yet – and may still be only at a stage where it wants to evaluate driver visibility.

Low drag concepts

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 in pit lane with Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

With the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve featuring long straights, teams have reverted to low-drag solutions for this weekend.

Mercedes has appeared without the sidepod fins that featured on its car in Monaco, which helped channel airflow for improved downforce.

Here is how the sidepods appeared in Monaco:

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 side pods Photo by: Giorgio Piola

And here is the Canada spec:

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has also taken off its T-wing as it bids to minimise drag around the Canadian venue:

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen,SF71H Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images