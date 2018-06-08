Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Canadian GP Breaking news

Renault's revised halo mirrors revealed

0 shares
Renault's revised halo mirrors revealed
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
Co-author: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
08/06/2018 09:05

Renault has revealed a new version of its halo mirrors ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, after it was forced to make a change to its original concept.

The French car manufacturer has been evaluating a change of mirror design ever since the FIA announced several weeks ago that teams could mount them to the halo.

It fitted a 3D-printed version of its idea at the post-Spanish Grand Prix test to check on driver visibility, but its plans to take the design further were scuppered when the FIA clamped down on aerodynamic supports in the wake of Ferrari’s design.

This meant the original Renault version, which featured a support similar to the aerodynamic version that was outlawed by the FIA, had to be reconfigured.

Renault technical director Nick Chester said recently: “We had a rapid prototyped one running off the halo, but that wouldn't work with the TD [technical directive] so we're looking at a different way of doing a halo-mounted mirror.”

As Giorgio Piola’s exclusive photograph shows, Renault has revised its design with a more straightforward support.

It is unclear yet how soon the team is considering racing it, but the fact that it is taped to the halo suggests it is not a fully complete design yet – and may still be only at a stage where it wants to evaluate driver visibility.

Low drag concepts

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 in pit lane with Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 in pit lane with Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

With the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve featuring long straights, teams have reverted to low-drag solutions for this weekend.

Mercedes has appeared without the sidepod fins that featured on its car in Monaco, which helped channel airflow for improved downforce.

Here is how the sidepods appeared in Monaco:

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 side pods
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 side pods

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

And here is the Canada spec:

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has also taken off its T-wing as it bids to minimise drag around the Canadian venue:

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

 

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Teams Renault F1 Team
Article type Breaking news
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

How Ferrari’s mirrors became a talking point News
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s mirrors became a talking point

How F1 deals with its toughest braking challenge News
Formula 1

How F1 deals with its toughest braking challenge

Sauber introduces its biggest update yet News
Formula 1

Sauber introduces its biggest update yet

The tech tweaks that made Red Bull unbeatable in Monaco News
Formula 1

The tech tweaks that made Red Bull unbeatable in Monaco

Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events