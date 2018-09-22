Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault move controversy "way overblown" - Budkowski

shares
comments
Renault move controversy
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 22, 2018, 8:40 AM

Renault technical chief Marcin Budkowski believes the controversy over him joining the Formula 1 outfit from the FIA last year was blown out of proportion by rival teams.

Budkowski’s signing last October caused an uproar among Renault’s rivals, who were concerned that the former FIA F1 technical chief would be able to take secrets with him to his new employers.

But following a six-month period of gardening leave before he could start work at Enstone, having been restricted to Renault’s Viry factory at first, Budkowski thinks that much of the knowledge he gained at the FIA was of no value anyway to current F1 car performance.

“I think it was way overblown,” said Budkowski, when asked by Motorsport.com about the controversy his move created.

“Yes, I can understand the [team] concerns, but I think, to be honest, there are two things: one is that it was a quiet time in F1. There was not much happening, so I think it took proportions that were a little bit too big for what it really was.

"And then it was a little bit instrumental in some of the teams, who added a bit of controversy to it.”

While Budkowski’s previous work at the FIA had given him privileged access to team factories and understanding their developments, he thinks the pace of progress is so fast in F1 that the value of what he learned faded quickly.

“I had three months' notice, and we respected that even further, because we took [an extra] three months in Viry, which were removed from any activity.

“Whether it is enough or not is not for me to say, but I didn’t have any conscience issues about that.

“It is moving so quickly in F1, that stuff gets obsolete so quickly and to be honest, the controversial stuff from last year? Most of it got banned anyway. All of the exotic suspension systems etc., they was all banned.

“So this stuff that I potentially had access to that might have been controversial, actually it doesn’t exist on cars any more this year.”

Nick Chester, Renault Sport F1 Team Technical Director and Marcin Budkowski, Renault Sport F1 Team on the grid

Nick Chester, Renault Sport F1 Team Technical Director and Marcin Budkowski, Renault Sport F1 Team on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Fittipaldi targets “full season in open-wheel” for 2019

Previous article

Fittipaldi targets “full season in open-wheel” for 2019

Next article

Singapore dramas disguised Force India's bold new update

Singapore dramas disguised Force India's bold new update
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows Article
Formula 1

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.