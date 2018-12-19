Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault has found "a lot of kilowatts" on dyno, says McLaren

shares
comments
Renault has found
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Dec 19, 2018, 4:56 PM

Renault has found a "lot of kilowatts" in the development of its 2019 Formula 1 engine, customer team McLaren has been told.

While the French car manufacturer failed to do enough last year to convince Red Bull to remain with it, the early indications are that it has made some decent steps with work on the next generation of engine that will power its works team and McLaren.

Speaking to selected media on Wednesday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown revealed that there was a mood of optimism coming out of Renault about its potential for next year.

"They are telling us that they are very pleased with their winter progress," said Brown. "They have found a lot of kilowatts, and think they will be in the ballpark.

"It is not appropriate for me to quote the numbers they have given us, but I think they feel they are going to be very competitive next year."

Any step forward from Renault will be a boost to McLaren, which is hoping to recover from a disappointing 2018 campaign that fell short of expectations.

Read Also:

While the team accepts that there is no quick fix that will get it back to the front of the grid in the short term, Brown says the feedback from his engineering and design team is that there should a step forward in 2019.

"There is a lot of cautious optimism, but we clearly don't want to get ahead of ourselves," he said. "We have done that before and we are not going to make the same mistake twice.

"So it is a very head down approach. Development is going well, and we are on track with what we are wanting to achieve.

"But ultimately obviously we have no idea where the competition is, other than speculating. Everyone plants their different stories: they either want to under play it or over play it. I don't think we will obviously know until we get to Barcelona.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made. We have done things differently, everyone is working well together, so it feels like a more quiet confidence.

"But we are on our toes. We know this is an important year for us to show progress and that comes with some exciting nervous energy."

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL33

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL33

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Next article
London mayor thinks F1 race "should be possible"

Previous article

London mayor thinks F1 race "should be possible"

Next article

Promoted: Why there's no downtime for F1 2019

Promoted: Why there's no downtime for F1 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.