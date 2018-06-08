All six Renault drivers take new engines in Canada

The FIA has confirmed that all six Renault-equipped cars have taken the latest power unit upgrade package for the Canadian GP – and that Daniel Ricciardo won't have any penalties.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul had previously said that it wasn't clear if all cars would take the new V6 for Canada, because the drivers had run different mileages in the opening six race weekends.

Also taking a new V6 for this weekend is Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, after both Sauber and both Haas drivers took the latest Maranello spec in Monaco.

However, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen does not yet have the new engine, having already logged his second V6 when he took a new example of the original spec at the Spanish GP.

Both Toro Rosso drivers have taken the latest spec Honda V6.

After his Monaco problem, Ricciardo has gone back to the MGU-K that was taken out of the car for the Shanghai weekend, which means he won't trigger any penalties in Montreal.

However, the Aussie is now also on the bubble with the V6 and turbo, with the next example of each creating a penalty.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted that he has no special concerns about the MGU-K that has gone back into Ricciardo's car.

"No more worried than normal to be honest," he told Sky F1. "It's done a few events and a bit of mileage. It's his first unit that's gone back in the car, he's got no others available. Hopefully he'll be alright with it."

Among the leading contenders also one step away from penalties after today's changes are Max Verstappen (turbo and control electronics), and Raikkonen (turbo).

There are no changes to any of the Mercedes cars after the upgrade package was put on hold due to reliability concerns.

The full list of Friday updates by driver is as follows:

Vettel: V6, turbo, MGU-H

Raikkonen: Turbo

Ricciardo: V6, turbo, MGU-H

Verstappen: V6, turbo, MGU-H, control electronics

Hulkenberg: V6, turbo, MGU-H, control electronics

Sainz: V6, turbo, MGU-H, control electronics

Hartley: V6

Gasly: V6, turbo, MGU-H, energy store, control electronics

Alonso: V6, MGU-H

Vandoorne: V6, turbo, MGU-H