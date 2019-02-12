Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull/Toro Rosso to get "equal" Honda resources

shares
comments
Red Bull/Toro Rosso to get
By:
Feb 12, 2019, 2:36 PM

Red Bull and Toro Rosso will evenly share the new Formula 1 personnel Honda will deploy this season as its prepares to supply engines to two teams.

The decision made by Red Bull to switch from Renault to Honda means the Japanese manufacturer is responsible for two teams for the first time in the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

While exact figures are unknown as Honda does not disclose its staffing figures, it has had to increase F1 personnel on the ground to supply engineers and mechanics to the two teams.

Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe will be in overall charge of the F1 project with each team assigned a Honda chief engineer.

There is also an increase in personnel at Honda's research and development facilities in Sakura and Milton Keynes to develop and prepare twice the number of engines, and Honda has "strengthened the functionality" of its mission control rooms at those locations to deal with working for two teams on race weekends.

FIA regulations mandate engine manufacturers supply all teams equally, but Tanabe said "it's not just a case of supplying the two teams with the same technical hardware".

"We will also treat them equally in terms of the resources we allocate to manage our operations and on the development side," he said.

"This should be quite a straightforward procedure as the two teams are part of the same family and because we can work with Red Bull Technology."

More Honda insights:

Honda has not supplied two teams in F1 since its works team was supported by the Super Aguri outfit in 2008.

However, it began preparing to expand its current F1 programme in 2017 as it had provisionally agreed to add a Sauber customer deal to its then-works McLaren partnership.

Now that Honda is officially supplying two teams, Toro Rosso team manager Graham Watson said the use of its new recruits effectively amounts to "we keep 50% of the Honda personnel who worked with us in 2018, and Red Bull gets the other 50%".

He said: "So, both teams get half the 2018 guys and half new Honda personnel. I think that's the best and fairest approach.

"Given we have new people on board, we need to do our best to integrate them within the team and find the best practices to work efficiently with each other.

"If the past has taught us anything, this should be a simple process and by the end of the first test everyone will be familiar with one another."

Next article
The question marks over the new Renault

Previous article

The question marks over the new Renault

Next article

Renault "super tight" to get new car ready for testing start

Renault "super tight" to get new car ready for testing start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

2h ago
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

1h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

2h ago

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.