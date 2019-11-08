Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1

shares
comments
Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 9:27 AM

Red Bull thinks that next year will be its most expensive ever in Formula 1, with its costs set to ramp up because of the huge development needed for 2021's new rules.

With F1's budget cap not coming into force just yet, the big money teams are well aware that there are gains to be had if they invest more next year to get a head start on cars for grand prix racing's new era.

While F1's chiefs have said they believe that wind tunnel and CFD restrictions will limit scope for spending in 2020, Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks there are still enough areas of freedom to mean that it is worth investing more.

"You have an unrestricted and uncontrolled amount of money that you can spend on research and development across other areas," said Horner. "For me, I stand by what I said previously.

"It would have been better to have introduced the cap first and then the regulations a year down the line, because then the budget cap would have constrained the amount of spend.

"Next year looks to be our most expensive ever year in F1."

Read Also:

Horner said Red Bull had already got personnel devoted to working on the 2021 regulations, and faced the prospect of needing two separate groups focusing on cars next year.

"Now the 2021 regulations are clear, we have an advanced team starting to investigate those regulations," he said.

"It makes it an incredibly expensive year because we are developing under two types of regs and before the new financial cap comes in as well. So 2020 will be an expensive and busy year, certainly off track and on track."

But it is not just the top three contenders that are expecting costs to shoot up next year, with Renault also admitting that it will need to throw more money at its efforts if it is to make the most of the opportunities that 2021 offer.

Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul said that teams in his situation may be forced to switch off their 2020 work early because the following year is so important.

"We can argue that all teams face the same situation but there are some teams, and I am not going to name any in particular, that are happy with where they are and do not have the ambition that we have so 2021," he told Motorsport.com.

"It is not a particular point on their agenda, whereas it is for us.

"We will have to invest much more than some of the teams we are directly competing against today, so that will be a challenge.

"We will also have to be sensible with what we put into 2020, but is Racing Point really interested in 2021? Yes, they will be racing in 2021 but do they expect that 2021 is going to make a big difference for them? I am not sure.

"And that is where our strategy, because of the ambition, because of the objectives, differ. It can have an impact on track in the very short term future and that is a challenge that we have to accept and we have to face."

Next article
Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

Next article

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 titles

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 titles
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
11:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1

1h
2
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

3
MotoGP

Folger announces split with Yamaha

36m
4
MotoGP

Ezpeleta urges Lorenzo to make decision on his future

5
Formula 1

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 titles

46m

Latest videos

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Latest news

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 titles
F1

Wolff: Making fewer mistakes key to 2019 titles

Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1
F1

Red Bull expects next year to be "most expensive ever" in F1

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

Renault "not ashamed" of fighting McLaren
F1

Renault "not ashamed" of fighting McLaren

Vettel: Hamilton deserves all his F1 success
F1

Vettel: Hamilton deserves all his F1 success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.