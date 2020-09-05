Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

shares
comments
Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
By:

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has countered Cyril Abiteboul’s assertion that the Milton Keynes-based team has “missed a trick” by not being fully integrated with its engine supplier.

In contrast to works teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault, Red Bull has always worked with an outside manufacturer.

When asked in a press conference why RBR was losing out to Mercedes in 2020, Renault F1 chief Abiteboul said that “you can't have a chassis organisation and an engine organisation that are so distinctYou can't think of that, if you want to fight for wins in a consistent manner.”

Horner, who watched the conference on TV, was keen to point out that Red Bull is closer to current partner Honda than it was to previous supplier Renault.

“What he said was that we couldn’t win without having and making our own engine, because they are not fully integrated,” Horner noted.

“I watched his comments and it was quite interesting. Well, I would say that we are as integrated with Honda as you would be. It’s a proper partnership, and more integrated than we ever were with Renault in the V6 era.

“We won four world championships and sixty-odd races paying for our engines from Renault. So I would certainly counter that, in that the relationship with Honda is a partnership as opposed to a customer-supplier relationship.”

Asked if geography was an issue given Honda’s home in Japan, he added: “No more than Paris and Enstone. They have a factory in Milton Keynes, just around the corner, where all their race team is based. So their engine facilities are closer to us than Renault’s are to them.”

Read Also:

Horner admitted that Friday in Monza had been difficult for the team, with Max Verstappen crashing in FP1 and taking fifth in the afternoon session, outpaced by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

“The incident in the first session was a little frustrating,” he said. “We’ve lost a little bit of track time, but Max did a good job getting the car out of the gravel and the guys did a good job getting it turned around.

“The car definitely is tricky at the moment. It’s not often that it gets away from Max. but thankfully the damage was relatively light. So we’re obviously working to try and improve the balance, improve the grip and therefore the lap time.

“Both drivers aren’t particularly happy with their balance at the moment so there’s a bit of time on the table that we’ve got to find, so they’ll be working hard to try and do that.

“I think that we were sufficiently out of shape on our side that the gap to the rest of the field is about where you would expect. It’s just that we’re not in our usual position.”

Related video

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Next article

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

Italian GP: Monza F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Italian GP: Monza F1 technical developments

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

Latest news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

23m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

1h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Monza F1 technical developments

4
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

5
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2h

Latest news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
Formula 1

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza
Formula 1

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza

Latest videos

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.