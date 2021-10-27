Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in title run-in
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races

By:

Red Bull thinks Mercedes could enjoy a ‘quite powerful’ benefit from its clever rear suspension at some of the remaining Formula 1 races of the season.

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races

Intrigue has surrounded the way that Mercedes has tuned its rear suspension system so that the back end of the car drops down at high speed on the straights.

This behaviour helps reduce drag to boost top speed, and Red Bull believes it played a key part in the advantage that Mercedes had at the recent Turkish Grand Prix.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky F1 in the United States last weekend that venues like Istanbul – with a lot of medium speed corners and long straights – was perfect for the Mercedes concept.

"I think that Mercedes are obviously optimising a straightline device that they're able to do at that type of circuit," Horner told Sky in Austin during FP1. "If you look at the rear of their car, how it lowers, I think [Turkey] played to their strengths."

However, tuning the Mercedes system for venues like the Circuit of the Americas, with higher speed turns, is much harder because there is not enough variation between the top corner speeds and the straights.

Horner believes though that some venues coming up on the calendar will be perfect for the Mercedes idea.

“It will have a greater influence at some tracks than others,” said Horner. “It was a reduced effect here [in the United States] but somewhere like Jeddah for example, it could be quite powerful.”

Although Red Bull is intrigued by what Mercedes has done with its suspension, the team is clear that it does not believe that the design breaks F1’s regulations.

“We don’t feel that it is illegal, no,” said Horner. “It's something that has been used historically. We've seen it used by them in the past.

“But obviously, what we saw in Turkey was quite an extreme version of it, which that circuit seemed to allow.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has downplayed the influence of its suspension system, and thinks Red Bull is making too much of the impact it brings.

Team boss Toto Wolff said: “I think we recognise absolutely that this is a sport where competitors will always try to find out if there is some kind of silver bullet.

"My experience is there is no such thing, it’s all the small gains, marginal gains that have been added and bring performance.

"We’re trying to really comprehend our car better and add performance in lap time without listening too much to the noise."

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in title run-in

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in title run-in
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021

