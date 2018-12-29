F1 tech review: Did Red Bull really have the best chassis?

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension and aero detail 1 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close-up view of the bargeboards and under-nose turning vanes show how they’re connected together in order to improve rigidity.

Halo on Red Bull Racing RB14 2 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Red Bull was the only team to retain a streamlined version of the halo version, opting not to use winglets or other paraphernalia in this area.

Bodywork on Red Bull Racing RB14 3 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images This image shows how far back the RB14’s sidepod inlet is, which is possible due to the overhanging bodywork seen above and below it.

Red Bull Racing RB14 mirror 4 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A nice view of the two-piece mirrors that the team introduced during the season, taking inspiration from title contenders Ferrari.

Mirror on Red Bull Racing RB14 5 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A rear view of the assembly shows just how much more aerodynamic license became available when the mirror was considered as two separate parts.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front detail 6 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mechanics make adjustments to the RB14’s front suspension, also note the teams use of belleville springs on their ‘heave’ damper.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 7 / 33 Photo by: Sutton Images In comparison here’s a shot of the RB14 at the early stages of the season when the team used a hydraulic ‘heave’ damper.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wheel hub 8 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The RB14’s rear brake drum was treated to a heat-resistant surface, in order that the relationship between it and the rear wheel rim be at an optimum.

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboards 9 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A great side view of the RB14’s bargeboards and sidepod deflectors.

Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum 10 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detached from the power unit, as the team complete a fault-finding exercise, here we can see the intake plenum, which is divided into two for each cylinder bank.

Red Bull RB14 manifold 11 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here we see how Red Bull divided up the airbox in order to feed the engine and associated ancillary coolers.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 12 / 33 A top-down overview of the RB14 shows how relatively simplistic the team has tried to keep its design.

Aero paint on Red Bull Racing RB14 13 / 33 Photo by: Sutton Images Flo-viz paint sprayed on the underside of the RB14’s chassis, turning vanes and bargeboards.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail 14 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The RB14’s diffuser sprayed with flo-viz during pre-season testing.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing Azerbaijan GP 15 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull used a slender rear wing for the Azerbaijan GP, featuring just two open-end style endplate louvres.

Red Bull RB14 front wing, captioned 16 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team made changes to its front wing for the Spanish GP, incorporating a new endplate canard [1] and revising the shape of the endplates lower extremities [2].

Red Bull RB14 sidepods, Spanish GP 17 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The bargeboard region also got a makeover for the Spanish GP, as the footplates were altered [1], a boomerang winglet was added [2], three additional strakes were mounted on the leading edge of the floor, taking the overall count to six and altered the slots in the edge of the floor [4].

Red Bull Racing RB14 sidepods, French GP 18 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team also made some adaptations to the RB14’s bargeboards for the French GP, altering the shape and number of the serrations and flaps atop the footplate (arrowed).

Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing, British GP 19 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Daniel Ricciardo tried several front wing flap options during the British GP, as the Australian looked to improve the car’s balance.

Red Bull Racing RB14 floor comparison, German GP 20 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola At the German GP the team had a new floor available which made use of long, fully-enclosed holes (highlighted in yellow) in the edge of the floor. The older specification is inset for comparison.

Red Bull RB14 rear wing monkey seat 21 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola For the Hungarian GP the team opted for an extremely high downforce configuration, which consisted of not only a high angled rear wing but also a wedge-style monkey seat winglet (blue arrow) and single element T-Wing (red arrow).

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 22 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the monkey seat and T-Wing used in Hungary.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 23 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the fully-enclosed longitudinal floor holes that run parallel to the edge of the RB14’s floor.

Red Bull RB14 rear wing, Belgian GP 24 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In search of better straightline speed the team opted for this extremely low downforce offering at the Belgian GP.

Red Bull RB14 rear wing, Monza GP 25 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull also adopted an extremely slender rear wing for the Italian GP, the endplates of which featured no louvres.

Red Bull Racing RB14, Russian GP 26 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team amended its front wing design at the Russian GP, creating another slotted element at the rear of the endplate, in order to improve its outwash potential.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing detail 27 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images For comparison here is the older specification front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear diffuser detail 28 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A fantastic view of the RB14’s diffuser at the Russian GP, a design which not only featured a curved outer section but also a subtle curvature as the diffuser arched toward the central section.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear diffuser detail 29 / 33 Photo by: Sutton Images For comparison here’s the diffuser with a squared-off central section.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 30 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the two elongated holes added parallel to the floor’s edge.

Red Bull Racing RB14 floor Mexican GP 31 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull trialled this new floor configuration in Mexico, following on from the floor test conducted by Ferrari at the US GP. Both teams were evaluating the use of vertical upstand cascades to enhance the longitudinal floor slots they sat astride.

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard detail 32 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A great view of the RB14’s bargeboard footplate, the complexity of which increased substantially throughout the year.