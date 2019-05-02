Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain

shares
comments
Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain
By:
1h ago

Red Bull is planning a "fairly subtle" upgrade for the Spanish Grand Prix, having "closed the gap" to Formula 1 pacesetters Mercedes and Ferrari since the start of 2019.

The team scored a podium in the first race of the season on its debut with Honda engines but finished fourth in the three races that followed.

Last year Red Bull introduced a major upgrade package at Barcelona, including revised sidepods, bargeboards and floor, but team boss Christian Horner has suggested it will be smaller this time.

"It's fairly subtle and it's just evolution," he said. "It will be the usual front and rear wing upgrades. It's evolution rather than revolution."

Horner explained that the developments focused on "different aspects of balance, on degradation and all of those things".

Red Bull struggled with tyre warm-up in Azerbaijan, but its race pace was quicker than both Ferrari and Mercedes.

The team has made solid progress since identifying a problem with its set-up in Bahrain and was closer to Mercedes and Ferrari in China and Azerbaijan.

"I think we've closed the gap since the beginning of the year," said Horner. "In Melbourne we had a strong race and Max was pushing Lewis the majority of that grand prix.

"Bahrain was a tough race for us but it exposed some things that we've managed to improve on since then. China was a stronger race, and [Azerbaijan] even more so – and on a track that doesn't historically play to our strengths.

"We're looking forward to heading back to Europe now and we have a few circuits coming up now that should really suit us."

Red Bull has embarked upon a steady upgrade path through the beginning of the season, addressing several changes all around the car.

Firstly, the team consolidated its research from pre-season testing by running a new bargeboard package in Australia.

Testing had been limited by Pierre Gasly's week two crash at Campsa, but the team saw enough potential to persevere with the concept.

Red Bull RB15 bargeboards, captioned

Red Bull RB15 bargeboards, captioned

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was done by breaking a sidepod turning vane into two, redistributing the airflow around the shrunken sidepods.

The team also changed the front wing ahead of Bahrain, introducing a small cut in the third element and shortening the top element to satisfy the nuances of the maximum allowable wing profile regulations.

Red Bull RB15 front wing, Chinese GP

Red Bull RB15 front wing, Chinese GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This offered a bit more control over the inboard rotation of air produced here, boosting its power.

Further changes were mandated by an FIA directive, and Red Bull had to close up a cutout which exposed the rear-most section of wing, which presented a puncture risk.

 

Next article
Wolff: Past tyre knowledge "not so relevant" in 2019

Previous article

Wolff: Past tyre knowledge "not so relevant" in 2019

Next article

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

24m ago
Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain Article
Formula 1

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain

Dovizioso: Rins, Rossi will fight for title "until the end" Article
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Rins, Rossi will fight for title "until the end"

Latest videos
Red Bull's latest innovation and Ferrari's F1 updates explained 12:42
Formula 1

Red Bull's latest innovation and Ferrari's F1 updates explained

20h ago
Ranking all of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 cars 20:32
Formula 1

Ranking all of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 cars

Apr 30, 2019

News in depth
Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve
Formula 1

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain
Formula 1

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain

Wolff: Past tyre knowledge "not so relevant" in 2019
Formula 1

Wolff: Past tyre knowledge "not so relevant" in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.