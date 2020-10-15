Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

shares
comments
Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
By:

Red Bull says its preferred option for Formula 1 engines in 2022 is to take over the Honda project and run the power units itself.

With Honda having announced that it is to quit F1 at the end of 2021, Red Bull is having to weigh up what it does for a power supply longer term.

While Renault could be forced to supply Red Bull with engines as part of F1’s sporting regulations, the team's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says that the Milton Keynes outfit is actually eyeing another option.

It says that, providing the FIA agrees to an engine freeze from the start of 2022, which means Red Bull would not have to worry with developing the power unit, then it could take over the entire Honda project.

Marko suggests that factory space available near its factory, plus the close proximity of Honda's current UK facilities, make such an option realistic.

Speaking to German channel Sport1, Marko said: “It’s a very complex subject. Just as complex as these engines are.

“We would favour, provided the talks with Honda are positive, that we take over the IP rights and everything that is necessary, to then prepare and deploy the engines ourselves in Milton Keynes.

“But this is only possible on condition that the engines are frozen by the first race in 2022 at the lates. We cannot afford further development, neither technically nor financially. That is a prerequisite.”

Read Also:

Marko said that Red Bull’s preference to go down the Honda route was based on it feeling that its chances of fighting for the world championship would be compromised by taking customer engines.

“All engine manufacturers have their own team and that means they develop the engine around their chassis,” he said.

“We would get something where we would have to adapt our chassis and our ideas secondary, and we would be confronted with a technical solution that we would have to accept.

“That's why the Honda solution is [our favourite]. Nevertheless, we are exploring all possibilities.

“According to the FIA regulations, every engine manufacturer has committed itself to supplying other teams. If something like this is to be a possibility for us, then it must fit the overall situation, and it must make us competitive. A happy forced marriage is not an issue for us.”

Additional reporting  by Christian Nimmervoll

Related video

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul

Previous article

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

Honda set to renew Repsol MotoGP title sponsorship deal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda set to renew Repsol MotoGP title sponsorship deal

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart

Espargaro thought KTM’s MotoGP success was “possible” on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro thought KTM’s MotoGP success was “possible” on Aprilia

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
Super GT Super GT / Interview

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Latest news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

33m
2
MotoGP

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

3
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

4
MotoGP

Honda set to renew Repsol MotoGP title sponsorship deal

44m
5
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Latest news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul
Formula 1

Renault must become “addicts to success” - Abiteboul

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision
Formula 1

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change
Formula 1

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel
Formula 1

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

Latest videos

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.