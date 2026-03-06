Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Formula 1
Australian GP
George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2
Formula 1 Australian GP

Red Bull on back foot at F1 Australian GP – as Max Verstappen expected

Verstappen says Red Bull has “quite a bit of work to do” to challenge rival top teams in Melbourne, but he’s not surprised

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s lowly position in Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix pecking order, following Friday practice, is no surprise to him.

Verstappen was sixth-fastest in Free Practice 2, 0.637s slower than pacesetter Oscar Piastri and 0.423s behind Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, while his deficit to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was 0.316s.

Read Also:

This is in line with the pre-season time sheet, as Red Bull also had the fourth-quickest car over the six days of running in Bahrain, so Verstappen is not overly surprised by his current performance.

“We had quite a decent pre-season,” the four-time world champion said on Friday. “It's been, I think, a big learning curve but we've been running well, we've been doing a lot of laps, so there's actually not really a lot that we could have wished for that could have gone better.

“But in terms of performance, I don't know, I think we still have quite a bit of work to do to be up front, but this is also something that I had already planned, for it to be like that.”

Verstappen’s lack of pace was compounded by an issue with his electronic control box, which meant he didn’t venture out on track in the first 25 minutes of FP2. He went on to have a high-speed excursion in the gravel trap at the exit of Turn 10, with debris flying out of his car.

Asked whether he could challenge Mercedes and how much would be revealed on a power-sensitive track like Albert Park, as energy management has become crucial in F1’s new era, Verstappen replied: “We'll see what happens, right? I'm not really too fussed about it.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

“I mean, I just try to do my best, and like I said before, we're positive, we're happy with what we have done so far – but we also know that if we really want to fight up front, we need to be faster, so that's what we'll work on.”

Having been quite critical of F1’s 2026 machinery, Verstappen was unfazed on Friday, adding: “If I have to race a shopping trolley, I drive it to the limit of what a shopping trolley can do.”

Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s new team-mate, Isack Hadjar, ended up nearly six tenths adrift of the lead RB22.

“Reliability has been good, but in terms of consistency, every lap in FP2 has been quite difficult, in terms of deployment and everything. But we'll look into it. It cannot go smooth on day one, so it's normal,” Hadjar said in reassuring fashion.

Still, the French sophomore’s lack of experience might be hindering him.

“This year it feels like not enough practice going into qualifying. There's still so much unknown. I wish I had more laps to understand what's going on with the PU,” he admitted.

Photos from Australian GP - Friday

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lily Zneimer

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Edie Piastri

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Mercedes mechanics at work

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Car of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
68

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell gets warning, reprimand for driving violations at F1 Australian GP
Next article Why Charles Leclerc is refusing to board the Ferrari hype train

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

F1 Australian GP: George Russell wins in Mercedes 1-2, Ferrari’s strategy fails

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: George Russell wins in Mercedes 1-2, Ferrari’s strategy fails

Cadillac’s main weakness revealed after Q1 exit on F1 debut

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Cadillac’s main weakness revealed after Q1 exit on F1 debut