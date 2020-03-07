Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
26 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
54 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
61 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
74 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
89 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
110 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
117 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
131 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
145 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
173 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
180 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
194 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
201 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
215 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
230 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
264 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri sets deadline for 2021 Red Bull gearbox spec

AlphaTauri sets deadline for 2021 Red Bull gearbox spec
By:
Mar 7, 2020, 12:03 PM

AlphaTauri has set a September deadline to fix the specification of gearbox it will take from Red Bull next year, even if its sister Formula 1 team takes more time to develop it further.

As part of a closer relationship between the two Red Bull-owned teams, the rebranded Toro Rosso squad will continue taking a host of parts including suspension, gearbox, and hydraulics.

But with Formula 1’s major rule changes for next year meaning there is no option to take year-old designs, as has happened up to now, the two teams have agreed on a timetable for when certain components need to be signed off.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how the working relationship will change because of the 2021 changes, team principal Franz Tost said: “We will get also next year the front suspension, rear suspension, the gearbox and the hydraulics.

“But it will be decided in August/September whether Red Bull decides ‘okay this is the gearbox we run’ or whether they are still in the wind tunnel [to continue working on it].

"And then maybe we get the gearbox which is designed in September, because we will not wait or we cannot wait until November/December because then we don't get a gearbox!”

Todt said that while any modifications after September would be minimal, they were the sort of marginal gains that mean a lot to Red Bull.

“We will get the parts which are ready with the design in September,” he said. “If Red Bull Technologies still investigates for their car, then they could have something different. But it will not be completely different.

“Maybe the driveshaft is a little bit lower or higher, or the differential is lower/higher or further forward. This will only be a few millimeters but for a team like Red Bull Racing, it's important because these small changes or many small changes can become a big performance differential.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing, AlphaTauri
Author Jonathan Noble

