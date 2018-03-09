Raikkonen concludes F1 pre-season testing fastest

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen ended the final day of Barcelona Formula 1 pre-season testing with the quickest time, as McLaren and Renault both made up for lost ground on Friday afternoon.

Raikkonen's morning time of 1m17.221s was not threatened in the final afternoon of pre-season running, although a spate of late runs in the final hour served to shake up the order behind the Finn.

Daniel Ricciardo was first to make a big move with about 45 minutes to go, jumping to second in the Red Bull on supersofts, before being usurped by both Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Sainz didn't get his day going in earnest until a little under two hours ago after Renault had to replace the RS18's gearbox, but went second-fastest with 30 minutes to run on hypersofts.

The Spaniard was beaten to the runner-up spot however by compatriot Alonso, who was making up for lost time after a turbo issue caused the McLaren to stop on track in the morning and lose over five hours while the Renault power unit was changed.

Using hypersofts, Alonso posted a 1m17.981s to go second and then improved to a 1m17.784s to end the day 0.563s slower than Raikkonen.

Alonso did briefly jump to the top of the times in the final 10 minutes, but had his lap deleted for cutting the final chicane, completing a total of 93 laps.

Romain Grosjean was the day's most productive runner for Haas with a tally of 181 laps, the best of which was good enough for fifth-fastest behind Ricciardo using ultrasofts.

Valtteri Bottas took over testing duties from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon, going sixth fastest on mediums and giving the champion outfit a session-topping total of 201 laps.

After his morning spin, Charles Leclerc used hypersofts to move up to ninth in the Sauber behind Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) and Esteban Ocon (Force India).

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) completed the top 10 having handed over to Lance Stroll for the final few hours, with the Canadian again setting the slowest of the day behind Hamilton using softs.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Raikkonen Ferrari 1m17.221s 153 2 Alonso McLaren 1m17.784s +0.563 93 3 Sainz Renault 1m18.092s +0.871 45 4 Ricciardo Red Bull 1m18.327s +1.106 92 5 Grosjean Haas 1m18.412s +1.191 181 6 Bottas Mercedes 1m18.825s +1.604 104 7 Hartley Toro Rosso 1m18.949s +1.728 156 8 Ocon Force India 1m18.967s +1.746 163 9 Leclerc Sauber 1m19.118s +1.897 75 10 Sirotkin Williams 1m19.189s +1.968 105 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1m19.464s +2.243 97 12 Stroll Williams 1m19.954s +2.733 27