Formula 1 Barcelona March testing Breaking news

Raikkonen concludes F1 pre-season testing fastest

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
09/03/2018 05:05

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen ended the final day of Barcelona Formula 1 pre-season testing with the quickest time, as McLaren and Renault both made up for lost ground on Friday afternoon.

Raikkonen's morning time of 1m17.221s was not threatened in the final afternoon of pre-season running, although a spate of late runs in the final hour served to shake up the order behind the Finn.

Daniel Ricciardo was first to make a big move with about 45 minutes to go, jumping to second in the Red Bull on supersofts, before being usurped by both Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Sainz didn't get his day going in earnest until a little under two hours ago after Renault had to replace the RS18's gearbox, but went second-fastest with 30 minutes to run on hypersofts.

The Spaniard was beaten to the runner-up spot however by compatriot Alonso, who was making up for lost time after a turbo issue caused the McLaren to stop on track in the morning and lose over five hours while the Renault power unit was changed.

Using hypersofts, Alonso posted a 1m17.981s to go second and then improved to a 1m17.784s to end the day 0.563s slower than Raikkonen.

Alonso did briefly jump to the top of the times in the final 10 minutes, but had his lap deleted for cutting the final chicane, completing a total of 93 laps.

Romain Grosjean was the day's most productive runner for Haas with a tally of 181 laps, the best of which was good enough for fifth-fastest behind Ricciardo using ultrasofts.

Valtteri Bottas took over testing duties from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon, going sixth fastest on mediums and giving the champion outfit a session-topping total of 201 laps.

After his morning spin, Charles Leclerc used hypersofts to move up to ninth in the Sauber behind Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) and Esteban Ocon (Force India).

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) completed the top 10 having handed over to Lance Stroll for the final few hours, with the Canadian again setting the slowest of the day behind Hamilton using softs.

 PosDriverTeamTimeGapLaps
1 Raikkonen Ferrari 1m17.221s    153
2 Alonso McLaren 1m17.784s +0.563  93
3 Sainz Renault 1m18.092s +0.871  45
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 1m18.327s +1.106  92
5 Grosjean Haas 1m18.412s +1.191  181
6 Bottas Mercedes 1m18.825s +1.604  104
7 Hartley Toro Rosso 1m18.949s +1.728  156
8 Ocon Force India 1m18.967s +1.746  163
9 Leclerc Sauber 1m19.118s +1.897  75
10 Sirotkin Williams 1m19.189s +1.968  105
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1m19.464s +2.243  97
12 Stroll Williams 1m19.954s +2.733  27
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona March testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
