Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

shares
comments
Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
By:

Racing Point says that Lance Stroll’s future with the Formula 1 team was never in danger, even when it knew Sebastian Vettel was available.

On Thursday, the Silverstone-based outfit announced that Vettel would be replacing Sergio Perez for 2021, the first year under its new Aston Martin moniker.

The decision came after months of speculation about Perez potentially being dropped, with some even suggesting that teammate Stroll could be replaced if his performance did not come up to scratch.

But team principal Otmar Szafnauer said at Mugello on Friday that Stroll’s family link, with his father Lawrence owning the outfit, plus the wording of his contract, meant there was no chance of the Canadian being replaced.

Lance has been with us for a couple of years,” said Szafnauer. “He's a young man at 21 years old. And yeah, his father does own the team.

So when we look to make a driver change because Sebastian became available, it would have been Checo. There are options in his contract, and those options didn't exist for Lance.”

"Lance is still young and only in his second season with this team. He’s in the ascendancy, enjoying his strongest year in the sport so far and sits fourth in the championship off the back of a podium.

"And there is more potential to come. He’s clearly demonstrating his talent and is fully deserving of his place alongside Sebastian next year."

Szafnauer said that Racing Point knew that dropping Perez meant it would lose some of his obvious benefits, but ultimately it felt Vettel’s success and experience was better for its long term future.

[Sergio] knows the team well,” he said. “He's got loads of experience. He's a tenacious racer come Sunday. He's a good qualifier, rarely makes mistakes, and brings on the points.

If there's a sniff of a podium, he's usually there. So yeah, we are giving away quite a bit. And I wish Checo best of luck, and he deserves to be in Formula 1. I hope that he can find a spot and we'll race against him next year.”

Read Also:

As Racing Point prepares for its future as Aston Martin, Szafnauer said he felt the outfit’s increased competitiveness justified it investing in someone like Vettel.

With Aston Martin coming in and a bit of financial backing behind the team, [we've] a new factory happening in Silverstone, improving the team, adding 20% more personnel,” he said.

We've got some infrastructure too that we're embarking on to make us go faster. And therefore, a driver like Sebastian, who brings with him the experience of winning four world championships and 53 races, can only be beneficial for us.

He will help us take that next step that we all need to take in the coming years, such that we can consistently race among the top three or top four teams.”

Related video

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel

Previous article

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel

Next article

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Tuscan GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen in first practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen in first practice

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Latest news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

47m
2
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

3h
3
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

49m
4
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

11m
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Latest news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel
Formula 1

Racing Point: Perez was "kept aware" of talks with Vettel

Albon: Gasly's first F1 win doesn't put extra pressure on me
Formula 1

Albon: Gasly's first F1 win doesn't put extra pressure on me

Latest videos

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1
3h

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track 04:40
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track

How To Fix Ferrari 09:47
Formula 1

How To Fix Ferrari

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.