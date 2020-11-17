Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

shares
comments
Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Racing Point enjoyed the most successful Formula 1 weekend under its current moniker in Turkey, as it grabbed pole position and took the runner-up spot in the race.

And while much of its progress this year has been under the cloud of its copycat tactics in being inspired by last year’s Mercedes design, recent developments have shown it is actually doing more and more its own thing.

The RP20 might still have the advantage of sharing commonality with the W10 when it comes to some of the car’s core aspects but, its decision to use parts that it has designed, plus bring its own updates, has moved the car away from being a complete ‘Pink Mercedes’.

There is no better example of this than the front wing, an aspect of the car’s design you’d expect the team to mimic with extreme accuracy, given it’s the first component exposed to the airflow. On the RP20 it is different in its detail, and the main contrast is in an area that the team spent plenty of last year developing: the footplate.

Racing Point RP19, front wing comparison

Racing Point RP19, front wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The change in regulations for 2019 removed the majority of the aerodynamic furniture responsible for creating ‘outwash’, and this meant that teams had to rethink other aspects of the front wing’s design to compensate.

Racing Point focused its attention on the footplate, as altering its shape, and length in its case, has a bearing on the formation of the vortex that’s shed. This in-turn has an impact on the surrounding flow structures.

Racing Point RP20 front wing end plate comparison

Racing Point RP20 front wing end plate comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For 2020, rather than simply copy the W10’s arrangement entirely, Racing Point sought to improve upon it.

The team added a long vane atop the footplate to help guide the airflow and adjust the pressure gradient, which also influences the formation, shape and direction of the vortex beneath.

It’s actually been an area of interest for all of the teams given the changes to the regulations. Let’s take a look at how it has faced up to this challenge:

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images below…

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
1/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point’s inspiration was drawn from the Mercedes W10, a design which was altered several times during the opening phase of the season. The team finally settled on this interpretation at the German GP, featuring a small out-turned vane on top of a slightly shorter footplate.

Ferrari SF90 front wing end plate comparison

Ferrari SF90 front wing end plate comparison
2/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari also looked to add a vane on the upper surface of the footplate to try to influence the direction of the airflow as it moves away from the outwardly angled end plate, albeit its was triangular in shape.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing comparison

Ferrari SF1000 front wing comparison
3/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This season Ferrari continued to use a flatter, squared-off footplate design to start with, before switching back to what’s considered to be the more conventional arc shape design in recent races.

Alfa Romeo C38 endplate design, German Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo C38 endplate design, German Grand Prix
4/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo moved to a boxier footplate shape during 2019, with the rear section tapering down and allowing for a Gurney-style tab to be applied to the trailing edge. Meanwhile, its development led it to add a strake to the underside of the footplate to better define the airflow's path.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing end plate comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing end plate comparison
5/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has made numerous changes to its front wing during the season with its latest iteration favouring a shallow, boxy leading edge and the angled vane at the rear of the footplate, rather than one parallel with the trailing edge of the footplate.

McLaren MCL35 front wing detail

McLaren MCL35 front wing detail
6/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren’s changes to the footplate region largely arrived at the start of the season, with a flat footplate introduced. This was paired to a large L-shaped lip running around the perimeter of the footplate’s rear end.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing comparison Australian GP and Austrian GP

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing comparison Australian GP and Austrian GP
7/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault also made the switch to the boxier footplate and paired it with an angled fin atop the upper rear corner of the footplate, as noted when it arrived in Austria.

Ramping up development

The sidepod update package that Racing Point introduced at Mugello has been the biggest development for it so far this season.

This upgrade led to the team stepping out of the shadow of its Mercedes counterpart, as it discarded the more contoured design favoured by Mercedes and replaced it with a more abrupt arrangement. Featuring a more ramped slope (right-side image, with the old version on the left), the sidepod bodywork, which bears more of a resemblance to the designs used during the ‘Coanda’ exhaust era, now clings more closely to the radiator and air-to-air cooler installed beneath and exposes more of the floor than before.

Racing Point RP20 old sidepods detail
Racing Point RP20 new sidepods detail

Such a large-scale development takes time to develop, manufacture and understand. This were all factors that were hindered by the adjustments to this season and were made worse when the first set of parts were wrecked at Mugello when Lance Stroll crashed.

Due to the scale of manufacturing of these parts, the team opted to stagger their introduction, with the new parts installed on Stroll’s car for Mugello and another set due to arrive for Perez in Russia. However, when the original set became damaged beyond repair, it set the team back and meant that the first time it could run both cars in the same specification would be the Eifel GP.

With several races experience behind it now, the team has undoubtedly begun to understand the package and continue to unlock performance that can also be gained from adjustments to the power unit too.

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain

Previous article

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain

Next article

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP

Latest news

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

1d
2
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

57min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

1h
4
Formula 1

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

2h
5
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

17min

Latest news

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain
Formula 1

Nissany to get another FP1 outing in Bahrain

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Latest videos

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant? 16:34
Formula 1
17h

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant?

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers 07:58
Formula 1
Nov 15, 2020

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Nov 14, 2020

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
Nov 13, 2020

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.