Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
12 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Leclerc v Newgarden – challenge accepted!

shares
comments
Nov 28, 2019, 5:45 PM

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc takes on Team Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden in a hilarious head-to-head challenge.

Just how good is Leclerc with a magic marker? Read on for answers to this and other questions you never thought you’d ask.

Being a top-flight driver in any series is about precision, timing, intuition, and knowing the track inside out. So what happens when you blindfold two top drivers in their respective series – Leclerc from Formula 1 and Newgarden from IndyCar – and challenge them to draw famous circuits from memory?

The answer isn’t as slapstick as you might think. Rather annoyingly for those seeking calamitous outtakes, both drivers seemed very competent when we put pens in their hands and blindfolds over their eyes when we caught up with them in Mexico City in October.

Leclerc deserved the ‘podium’ for his unnervingly accurate circuits – but Newgarden should be applauded for being the only one of the two to successfully get his track to join up again (though where he decided to take it between start and finish is anybody’s guess!) Thankfully for Josef, this head-to-head is about more than just artistic skill. 

The drivers were quizzed on a variety of questions relating to their teams’ partnership with Shell, including in their own series, and each other’s. Newgarden, it seems, follows Formula 1 a little more closely than Leclerc follows IndyCar.

In the final round, the duo had to identify legendary drivers from their series using only a still, historic image. 

A real challenge, particularly for Newgarden – as IndyCar machines look remarkably similar season-to-season – but one which both drivers gave their best shot. How many of the quiz questions can you answer correctly?

Overall, Leclerc’s track-drawing skills just gave him the edge over Newgarden. Make sure you check out the video for the full story.

Next article
The difficulty that helped define F1's newest addition

Previous article

The difficulty that helped define F1's newest addition

Next article

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
12 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
17:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
21:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
18:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
21:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
21:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

3
World Superbike

Carrasco tests Rea's Kawasaki Superbike at Jerez

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

5
Formula 1

Promoted: Leclerc v Newgarden – challenge accepted!

2h

Latest videos

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1
1h

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Latest news

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"
F1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

Promoted: Leclerc v Newgarden – challenge accepted!
F1

Promoted: Leclerc v Newgarden – challenge accepted!

The difficulty that helped define F1's newest addition
F1

The difficulty that helped define F1's newest addition

2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams
F1

2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi
F1

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.