Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: No going back if teams object to 18-inch 2021 tyres

Pirelli: No going back if teams object to 18-inch 2021 tyres
By:
Feb 3, 2020, 2:34 PM

Mario Isola says there is no going back to Formula 1's existing 13-inch tyre size even if teams are unhappy with the 18-inch tyres Pirelli is producing for 2021.

The move to 18-inch tyres comes as part of F1's major rules overhaul for next year, which is aimed at having drastically different-looking cars that produce better racing compared to the current machines.

The F1-supporting Formula 2 series will run 18-inch tyres in 2020, which will provide data for Pirelli's '21 development programme this year.

The initial running for that development took place in the later stages of 2019.

When asked what would happen if the teams raised issues with the 2021 rubber, which happened last year and led to Pirelli abandoning its plan to introduce new tyres for '20, Isola – Pirelli's motorsport boss – told Motorsport.com: "Luckily, we already ran three test sessions in '19.

"And the first feedback from 18-inch tyres is quite good. So, I'm not expecting to have any kind of surprise this year.

"Obviously, the car will be different [in 2021]. The car is designed on 18-inch tyres, so in '21, we will have a new product. No chance to go back to 13-inch tyres.

"But I'm positive because especially the first session [when] we were in Paul Ricard with Renault [last September] we did 213 laps in two days.

"[With] a mule car, the first time [the team is] running a new car, the first time we are running the 18-inch tyre, new rims – new everything – you expect to have an issue and maybe usually have to stop for half a day or maybe more.

"[But] we had no issues at all. We did all our run plan in the two days. We're ran more than 1000km. So, it was quite a productive two-day test."

Isola said he is "very positive for 2021", regarding the potential for the new rules to improve racing.

"If the new aero package is working as predicted, with a lot less influence in downforce for the car that is following, it will change the situation a lot," he continued.

"[This is] because the current cars, when you follow the car in front of you, you lose up to 50% of downforce."

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

