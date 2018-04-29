Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP Breaking news

Perez keeps Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium

0 shares
Perez keeps Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium
Sergio Perez, Force India, 3rd position, celebrates as he arrives on the podium
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Third place Sergio Perez, Force India celebrates in parc ferme
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari
Third place Sergio Perez, Force India celebrates in parc ferme
Podium: third place Sergio Perez, Force India
Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41 Mercedes, and the remainder of the field at the start
Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
29/04/2018 05:00

Force India Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has kept his third-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having escaped punishment following a stewards' investigation.

Perez delivered his and Force India's first F1 podium since the race at the same venue in 2016, the Mexican recovering from an opening-lap hit from Sergey Sirotkin to bring the car home in third behind Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen.

He was then summoned to the stewards post-race, alongside fellow drivers Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, over alleged improper use of DRS midway through the grand prix.

The system had malfunctioned during the race, with detection briefly rendered inactive at the first point and manual operation of the system permitted.

The stewards said the Perez had "incorrectly activated the system manually", but opted to take no further action, as the activations were brief and no car was overtaken.

"The Stewards heard from Sergio Perez, the driver of car 11, and the team representative," an FIA statement read. "The Stewards examined DRS activation data.

"It is apparent that the move to the 'default' setting if the DRS system malfunctions requires the team to convey to the driver, by radio, a series of steps to adjust various settings.

"In this case, the DRS light came on and as this was the first time the driver had experienced a default operation for the DRS, there was some misunderstanding of the procedure and the driver incorrectly activated the system manually.

"The system, however, was only activated twice, each time for a short distance before the driver and team recognised the error.

"The Stewards are satisfied that no car was overtaken through this incorrect use."

Perez's Force India teammate Esteban Ocon likewise avoided punishment, following a stewards' inquiry into his opening-lap clash with Raikkonen.

Ocon overtook Ferrari driver Raikkonen at the start of the race, but the Finn attempted to reclaim the spot into the Turn 3 left-hander.

As the Frenchman turned for the corner, the pair collided, sending Ocon's VJM11 into the outside wall and out of the race.

"The driver of car 7 [Raikkonen] and his team representative conceded that the collision was typical of a first lap racing incident," the stewards' statement read.

"The driver of car 31 [Ocon] stated that the last vision he had of car 7 was on the straight after turn 2 which the two cars had successfully negotiated and that he had not seen car 7 on the inside into turn 3.

"The driver of car 31 accepted the comments of the stewards that a driver should not assume another car is not in his proximity just because he cannot see one, as it is well known that vision from the current cars is not optimum in some positions."

Stroll, who finished the race in seventh to score Williams' first points of the campaign, and Magnussen, who ended up 13th, both likewise escaped penalties.

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Force India
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events