Subscribe
Previous / Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes Next / How Estrella Galicia is building a brand through F1 and MotoGP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident

Sergio Perez says he was "a passenger" in his Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Q1 exit, as an unresolved FP3 braking issue caused his Red Bull's gravelly Turn 3 off.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident
Listen to this article

Perez had a disrupted FP3 as he joined the session 20 minutes late, and he ended up over half a second down on team-mate Max Verstappen after two push laps were wrecked by locking up under braking.

Speaking after qualifying, Perez explained that "we thought we fixed that" prior to qualifying, only for his RB19 to skate into the gravel on his first push lap in Q1 at Turn 3 after locking his right-front wheel.

The Mexican was unable to rejoin the circuit and without setting a time he will start last for tomorrow's grand prix while Verstappen claimed pole.

Perez said that the problem related to the brake balance moving "quite far forwards as soon as I was braking".

"We had a bit of a technical issue from FP3 and we thought we fixed that, but we obviously didn't," he said when asked to explain his troubles by Motorsport.com.

"It was very difficult to do anything out there, just braking. I became a passenger as soon as I touched the brake.

"It's something that is moving the brake balance quite far forwards on the braking.

"I just hope that we are able to fix it as a team tomorrow and be able to race and minimise the damage."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It marks the second time in as many races that Red Bull has failed to get both cars to Q3, after Verstappen's driveshaft problem left him 15th on the grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The double world champion recovered to finish second in Jeddah behind Perez, but despite the addition of a fourth DRS zone to the Albert Park circuit for 2023, Perez expects "it's going to be a difficult track to overtake" on and recover to a top position.

"If we are not able to put it all together, every single Saturday and Sunday, the competition is very strong," he added.

However, he stated that he had confidence in his team "that we will be able to overcome this problem and to have a strong race pace".

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes

How Estrella Galicia is building a brand through F1 and MotoGP
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

GT

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Formula 1
Australian GP

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Formula 1

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed

Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Latest news

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.