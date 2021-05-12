Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1 News

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Sergio Perez feels it is taking him “a bit too long to get up to speed” on Formula 1 race weekends due to the reduced track time this year.

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Perez was signed by Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen for this season after his exit from Racing Point, becoming the fourth different driver in the team’s second seat in as many years.

Perez said before the season began that he expected to take four or five races to get up to speed, and has scored less than half as many points as Verstappen so far.

A difficult weekend in Spain saw Perez qualify eighth before recovering to fifth in the race, but he finished 48 seconds off Verstappen, who took his fourth podium in a row.

Perez explained after the race that the lack of track time has left him only feeling fully confident by the end of the weekend. Friday’s F1 practice sessions have been cut from 90 minutes to 60 minutes, giving drivers an hour’s less track time each weekend.

"I'm getting more confident with the car obviously,” Perez said following Sunday’s race in Spain.

“Every time I get to the end of the weekend, I'm like, ‘I wish we can just start it now’. [With] how limited track time is these days, it's very hard to get up to speed.

“But I think this weekend was a particular one from yesterday, not being able to be at my 100%, it's a big difference.

“So yeah, I’ll just forget this one and go back again in Monaco, learn from what we've done and hopefully come back stronger.”

Read Also:

Perez is yet to finish a race any higher than fourth, and although he was able to qualify second at Imola, he downplayed it being a sign that he had unlocked the full performance of the Red Bull RB16B yet.

Perez said that he wanted to keep making progress so he could string a full weekend together and hit the ground running, cutting down the time it takes him to get up to speed.

“It’s important to keep making those steps and put the whole weekend together,” Perez said.

“It just takes me a bit too long to get up to speed. When we went to a new circuit, the full Friday, I'm adapting my style. So I'm not there with the car yet.

“You see that things are coming, but not together. But I think once we are able to put them together, definitely we have the pace to be able to go pretty quick.”

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s exit from the team at the end of 2018, the second Red Bull driver has scored just two podium finishes, both coming courtesy of Albon last year. By comparison, Verstappen has picked up 34 podiums in the same period.

Asked what he could learn from comparing his data to Verstappen’s, Perez was hopeful it would show him how to adjust his driving style to get the most out of the car.

“[It can show] how to drive the car, really, and how to get the maximum out of it, and how to adapt myself to a driving style,” Perez said.

“That’s the thing that I'm working on the most. And every circuit is different. It’s not like you learn something here and it will work in Monaco.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

Previous article

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

15h
2
Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

4h
3
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

14h
4
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

16h
5
Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

1h
Latest news
Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

27m
Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

29m
Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

1h
Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

2h
Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

4h
Latest videos
F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests 00:39
Formula 1
3h

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres 00:36
Formula 1
3h

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness 00:35
Formula 1
3h

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying 00:26
Formula 1
20h

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon 00:27
Formula 1
20h

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Sergio Perez
Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez in fight with Mercedes Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez in fight with Mercedes

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

More from
Red Bull Racing
FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

Latest news

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.