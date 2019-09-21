Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Open-source" parts proposed as F1 standardisation alternative

shares
comments
"Open-source" parts proposed as F1 standardisation alternative
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 9:20 AM

The FIA has proposed an “open-source” alternative to standard Formula 1 parts for 2021 that would see teams sharing their designs for certain elements of the car.

The governing body has been keen to introduce standard parts as cost-saving measure, with several items having gone to tender.

However, teams have generally resisted that idea on the basis that they are not keen to have too many third party elements on their cars, citing concerns about performance, reliability and weight. By definition, any bid winner would also have to make them to a cost and still generate a profit.

Consideration of the weight issue has already contributed to a planned 30kgs rise in the minimum limit for 2021, with the move to 18-inch wheels also taken into account.

The open-source plan would see teams still building their own parts but sharing their designs for some elements, with that pooling of knowledge reducing development costs and in effect capping the inevitable push for ultimate performance.

“The FIA has proposed a system for open-sourced parts,” said Racing Point technical director Andy Green. “I think it’s a really good idea, where teams publish their design on the FIA website and all teams can see what they’re using and pick and choose the bits that they want to.

“We naturally tend towards one design, but an efficient design, and a performant design, not the other way round – heavier and non-performant. That’s a better way of doing it. I’m hoping they will expand on that.

“It drives you in the right direction from a cost perspective, and a performance perspective. We’re putting some very heavy things on the car in 2021.”

Green said that the plan could cover most of the elements that have been under consideration as standard parts.

“Mechanical things like wheels, power steering systems, brake-by-wire systems. There are lots of little systems on the car that we could all collectively refine and all use the same system. Fuel systems are another one.”

Green is concerned about how the weight limit has crept up for 2021: “It’s because of a lot of standard parts, and tyres, 18-inch rims and wheels. Massive weight.

“And we’re doing 18-inch rims, why? Because they look good. That’s why. I’m not sure that’s a good decision-making process.”

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team with 18-inch tyres

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team with 18-inch tyres

Photo by: Pirelli

Next article
Warning flag won't lead to dirty driving - Leclerc

Previous article

Warning flag won't lead to dirty driving - Leclerc
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP3 Starts in
00 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
01:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
03:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
06:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
05:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg F1 exit would be "difficult" to take - Renault

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

3
Formula 1

"Open-source" parts proposed as F1 standardisation alternative

20m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Rins leads Vinales, Kallio in damp FP3

41m
5
Formula 1

Warning flag won't lead to dirty driving - Leclerc

1h

Latest videos

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Latest news

"Open-source" parts proposed as F1 standardisation alternative
F1

"Open-source" parts proposed as F1 standardisation alternative

Warning flag won't lead to dirty driving - Leclerc
F1

Warning flag won't lead to dirty driving - Leclerc

Hulkenberg F1 exit would be "difficult" to take - Renault
F1

Hulkenberg F1 exit would be "difficult" to take - Renault

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules
F1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short
F1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.