Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto

shares
comments
F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto
By:
Sep 12, 2019, 10:05 AM

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes Formula 1 should take heed of the reliability issues suffered by Formula 2 last season, amid plans to introduce more standard parts.

Binotto has been outspoken against F1's plan to impose a budget cap to limit teams' spending, while also restricting the areas they must design parts.

Read Also:

Ferrari's position has remained consistent on F1's proposed overhaul for 2021, declaring it is in favour of reduced costs but not restrictions on what they can do with the money they spend.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Binotto outlined why F1 risks reliability problems if it introduces too many standard parts, citing the clutch problems that struck spec-series F2 last season with its new car.

"We believe standardisation may even be a risk for F1 in the future because you don't know what will be the reliability you may obtain of a standard part at the start," he said.

"We have seen the issue if we look back at F2, for example. A standard clutch [and] for many races they needed to start behind the safety car because the clutch was not reliable enough.

"We may accept standardisation but we need to make sure first it's reliable, that the level of quality is the right one, that the level of performance is what you may expect of F1."

Binotto also reiterated his belief that standardisation will not greatly reduce costs.

He believes that reliability concerns will prompt significant off-track testing, increasing spending that way.

"You need to make sure as well we do not have extra costs by simply developing a standard component," he said.

"We believe that for most of the standard components we are proposing for 2021 we will all need to redesign our car, we will need to make sure that whatever is the new component is functioning properly.

"That's extra cost. It's not a cost you may have for 2021 onwards but it will be extra cost from now to 2021."

Ferrari's position is shared by Mercedes, and that has led some in the paddock to be concerned the bigger teams will 'time out' discussions over 2021 and water down some of the proposals.

The next round of discussions were due to take place in Geneva on Thursday.

Mercedes technical adviser Aldo Costa said: "We accept the cap as a measure that will impact on our team and how we develop things, us Ferrari and Red Bull for sure.

"So we accept the challenge. In terms of standardisation, same concern as Mattia. We need to make sure they are reliable. They will require a lot of redesign around.

"We are not convinced there will be a real cost reduction. The cost reduction can be negligible."

Next article
The solution that can solve F1's sausage kerb dilemma

Previous article

The solution that can solve F1's sausage kerb dilemma

Next article

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
11:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
14:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action

2h
2
IndyCar

Johnson: Open-wheel in plans, but not done with NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Leclerc a "very tough" driver for his age - Bottas

2h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

27m
5
Formula 1

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto

1h

Latest videos

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1
3h

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Latest news

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield
F1

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto
F1

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto

The solution that can solve F1's sausage kerb dilemma
F1

The solution that can solve F1's sausage kerb dilemma

Leclerc a "very tough" driver for his age - Bottas
F1

Leclerc a "very tough" driver for his age - Bottas

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action
F1

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.