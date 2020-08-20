Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

shares
comments
Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
By:

Renault Formula 1 driver Esteban believes he can bounce back at the Belgian GP after a difficult race in Spain.

In Barcelona the Frenchman qualified 15th and finished 13th after struggling all weekend for performance.

For the seventh race of the year at Spa - as per the planned schedule - Renault is giving him a fresh power unit and he’s also entitled to a new gearbox.

Ocon is hoping that the new elements will help him to close the gap to teammate Daniel Ricciardo that has been evident in recent races.

“Definitely, I feel Spa is going to be a fresh start,” he said. “Obviously we have a week to analyse, and recover all together, there is going to a new gearbox, a new engine, a lot of new parts as well, because we’re obviously not happy with the performance difference between the cars.

“But hopefully that will make it closer, and it’s going to be a fresh start for my side of the garage.

“We’re changing the engine for the straightline speed that I was lacking. But there are also other areas, where we feel we’re not as competitive compared to the other side of the garage.

“We’re going to change the power unit and see if it makes a difference or not, but only time will tell. In my mind, I believe yes.”

Engine mode ban "could level up the field"

Ocon anticipates that the FIA’s plan to oblige teams to run the same engine modes in qualifying and the race from Spa will help Renault’s prospects.

“I think we’re good because our race mode is very competitive at the moment. I don’t know exactly if some manufacturer turns up their engine a bit more in qualifying than others.

“But what I know is that our race mode is competitive, so hopefully it will play in our favour. Let’s see, at the moment we’re fighting against the McLaren, against the Racing Point, so the McLarens are going to be similar to us in the end, because it’s the same engine.

“Let’s see how it turns out, same for everyone, but hopefully it could level up the field.”

Asked to sum up his year to date Ocon said: “There have been some good signs this season, we have shown we’re capable of been quick, of doing it.

“Qualifying in fifth in my second Grand Prix was nice, but then we had a missed opportunity in the race. Then we had a little bit of a down in Budapest, then an up in Silverstone, then a down [in Spain].”

 

Related video

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems

Previous article

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems

Next article

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments

Latest news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems

Tost: F1's constructor definition is “out of date”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tost: F1's constructor definition is “out of date”

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

4
Formula 1

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

28m
5
Formula 1

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Latest news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems
Formula 1

Mercedes “unlikely” to have resolved tyre problems

Tost: F1's constructor definition is “out of date”
Formula 1

Tost: F1's constructor definition is “out of date”

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Latest videos

How Will Banning 07:35
Formula 1
3h

How Will Banning "Party" Qualifying Mode Affect F1?

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.