Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change Next / Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Lando Norris expects his McLaren Formula 1 team to have a “difficult weekend” at the Italian Grand Prix just one year on from its spectacular 2021 performance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP
Listen to this article

Last season Daniel Ricciardo led Norris home in an unexpected 1-2 finish, helped by the Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton colliding and taking each other out of the race.

However, when asked by Motorsport.com if there was any evidence that this year’s car could repeat that sort of form, Norris made it clear that he expects a very different scenario.

“Sadly, not a lot,” he said. “I want to just have some faith and keep some belief, but I think it's going to be a very difficult weekend for us.

“But I think we are at a point now where we really understand the strengths and weaknesses of the car. I feel like we know now where we are going to be strong and weak.

“Now we have got to start putting good plans on how to combat these issues. And, of course, it's going to take time, but it's clear what it is. It's just can we really understand it and put that into the cars DNA a little bit? That's our next job. And we know it's going to take time, but we'll keep pushing for now on.”

After the Belgian GP Norris said that the MCL36 had good straightline speed, but questioned the effectiveness of its DRS, suggesting that he didn’t gain as much as rivals when it was opened. He now has a better understanding of what was happening at the Belgian track.

“No, that's not true,” he said of his earlier DRS comments. “I didn't have all the info. I think we were just running one of the smallest rear wings in Spa. So when you have such a small rear wing and you open DRS, there's not a lot of effect.

“And when I would compare to Max, they had a much bigger rear wing on, so when they would open DRS, they gain a lot more speed than us. But even with the big rear wing, they're almost as quick as us with no rear wing.

“So that's what makes it more difficult. But it's not that [at Monza], it's just how the car performs in the very slow speed corners, high speed corners. Tyre degradation we suffered a lot with in Spa.

“I think we can make some small steps forward, and we've learned a bit from Spa that we can take into Monza, and even some things from here. But yeah, not something that's going to turn us around and then put us steps ahead.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, with the trophies

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, with the trophies

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris finished seventh at Zandvoort last weekend, and given the battle with Alpine for fourth in the constructors’ championship he admitted to some frustration at losing out to Fernando Alonso, with the Spaniard gaining places under the safety car.

“I think it hurts, but at the same time I'm happy with today. I don't feel like I can complain that much. I think we did a good job. They just got a little bit lucky. That happens. Sometimes we get advantages and finish ahead of them and it goes our way, and today went their way.

“So not a lot to complain of. But I think there are still positives, if it was just my pace versus them, possibly I was a little bit better. Friday, their race pace was unbelievably strong. Even their quali pace was strong, for some reason, they just didn't improve into Q2.

“Fernando said he had traffic. I think we tried to take advantage of them being held in Q2, but I think when he gets behind, even if it was 10 seconds, you have a safety car, and it bunches up and everything's back to square one again.

“He got through, we were much quicker than Haas and AlphaTauri and everyone, so they got out of the way pretty much, and then it was just him versus us. So yeah, it hurts a little bit. But I have to be happy with the job that I've done.”

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change
Previous article

The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change
Next article

Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away

Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Bottas set for another engine grid penalty at Monza Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas set for another engine grid penalty at Monza

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters Dutch GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

McLaren More from
McLaren
Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Video Inside
Formula 1

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Lando Norris thinks Formula 1 rival Alpine has done a “pretty bad job” with its car this year to only just be ahead of McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian racer to Mercedes in such capacity for 2023.

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'

Yuki Tsunoda rejects conspiracy theories that resulted from his Dutch Grand Prix retirement and wants to ask Formula 1 fans suggesting them "how does your brain look like?"

Leclerc braces for "difficult" Ferrari home race given Red Bull's top speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc braces for "difficult" Ferrari home race given Red Bull's top speed

Charles Leclerc says it will be a "difficult weekend on paper" for the Ferrari Formula 1 team to stop Red Bull and win on its home turf in Monza given its straightline speed deficit.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
9 h
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.