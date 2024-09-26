Norris ending first-lap issues will add confidence, no obvious cause - Stella

Lando Norris' successful start from pole at the Singapore Grand Prix appears to have dispelled his first-lap curse, although McLaren boss Andrea Stella says there was no clear issue after analysis.

Norris lost the lead from pole position at the Spanish, Hungarian, and Dutch grands prix, preceded by his first corner off during the China sprint race. And, although he kept the lead into the first corner at the Italian Grand Prix, Norris was manoeuvred away from the lead by team-mate Oscar Piastri at Turn 4.

At Zandvoort, the loss of the lead to Max Verstappen at the first corner appeared to matter little, as he was able to repass the Dutchman on-track to win the race at a canter.

Norris then converted pole into an early lead in Singapore, creating a margin that he did not relinquish. Stella reckoned that, although this will give Norris confidence, there was no obvious issue with starts found in the team's investigation.

"I don't disagree that at face value starts and overall approach to the first corner of first lap might have looked like an opportunity for Lando," Stella explained.

"But, having done a little bit of analysis as a group including Lando, we have gone through the season every single start and every single first lap.

"And in fairness, we haven't found that even in cases in which Lando started in pole position and he was not P1 at the end of first lap, he had kind of given up very much in terms of performance.

"We reviewed Barcelona, and we thought that Russell would have been P1 even with Lando trying something different. There were some opportunities in terms of execution of the start, but we recognise that that was also on the team side.

"For instance, I think it was Zandvoort, the one in which both cars had cold tyres because of an issue from a team point of view, and both cars didn't have a great start.

"So, I think while at first value, it looked like Lando had a significant opportunity there. Actually, the facts weren't so clear."

Stella added that the team hastened its efforts to improve its starts regardless, and that a successful getaway in Singapore will lend Norris familiarity should he manage any further pole positions this year.

He added that Norris was becoming more acquainted with battling at the front, particularly with anticipating assaults from other drivers and placing his car to discourage that.

"Definitely we have been focusing on the execution of the start and preparation of the tyres, Lando himself, even the time we focus on start preparation during a weekend is now more concentrated.

"You gain confidence. And you gain familiarity with starting from pole position, and understanding, even in terms of territorial defense, what you need to do, even to dissuade people for going [for the lead].

"So, I think this is part of the journey, and it's just good that we are now having to face this kind of opportunity."