New Honda engine ‘better, faster’ says Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley have no doubts that Honda’s upgraded engine has delivered a good step forward at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With the level of Honda’s progress key to Red Bull’s decision about a potential switch to the Japanese manufacturer for 2019, there has been an increased focus on the job it has done with its latest specification.

Based on early impressions from practice in Montreal, plus feedback they have got from their engineers, Gasly and Hartley say that there is nothing but good news from Honda – even though the track characteristics make it hard to judge exactly the progress from the cockpit.

Gasly said: “It is difficult to really compare, because we came from Monaco with full downforce with short straights to Canada with low downforce. So we didn’t have clear comparison on the data.

“But the engineers say it is better, and it is faster. So that is the most important.”

While the Honda still needs fine-tuning – and Gasly was hampered by engine map issues in FP1 – Hartley says that the fact that driveability is so good already is a good sign.

“From what I understand, everyone was really happy with the first day of the engine without any issues,” said the New Zealander. “No reliability issues today. Driveability was great.

“There is still a bit of tuning and still trying to maximise everything out of it, but I think it was very positive from all counts.

“Everyone is happy with how it went, but I would be lying if I told you I felt something drastically different from inside the car because there is so much more to it. But it is a very positive step.”

With the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve being such a power sensitive circuit, Hartley is well aware of how significant it is that Honda has gone so well.

“This is a big horsepower track with very long straight lines it is about deployment as well, so we have seen a good step,” he said.

“Now we have to get everything together to get the most out of it – not only the engine but the car as well – everything else, tyres, aerodynamics, mechanical. So everyone is working hard on their own little areas. But I think it was a pretty positive day to be honest.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov