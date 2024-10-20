At the end of the U.S. GP in Austin, winner Charles Leclerc, runner-up Carlos Sainz, and third-place finisher Max Verstappen all stood on the podium — but something was missing. Three things, in fact. None of the podium finishers of the U.S. Grand Prix were awarded the much-hyped trophies from Pirelli that were shown off in the days before the race.

Dubbed "Heroo," built by Pirelli, and designed by Italian artist Matteo Macchiavelli, each of the original trophies had a black body and articulating arms made from carbon fiber, with a chromed head that matched the finishing position: gold (sprinkled with actual gold dust) for first, silver for second, and titanium for third.

After the race, Pirelli confirmed to Motorsport.com that the company — in conjunction with the race promoter, and after informing the FIA — pulled the trophies from usage because it had been made aware of potential similarities with other designs. (The trophies closely resemble sculptures and collectibles created by the brand Bearbrick.)

Sainz and Verstappen lofted miniature tires like the ones given as Saturday's qualifying awards. Leclerc appeared to be holding a tall metallic tube-shaped trophy. All three had to be flown in by Pirelli from one of the company's U.S. offices after it pulled the original trophies, the company confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Pirelli introduced the trophies at the start of the week, and showcased them on the grid the day before the race, posing them on the pit wall and giving them their own paddock pass credentials. Pirelli also originally mentioned that collectible "art toys" would be put on sale for the public, which also may have led to potential issues.

Since Sunday's race ended, Pirelli went so far as to remove the original link on its press site announcing the trophies.