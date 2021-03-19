Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19

By:
, Repórter

Former Minardi Formula 1 driver Tarso Marques says he was terrified that he was going to die after a serious case of the COVID-19 virus, from which he is now recovering.

Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19

Speaking to Caras magazine, Marques – who started 24 Grands Prix across three seasons for Minardi – revealed he had 85% of his lungs compromised and was rushed to intensive care in hospital.

The 45-year-old, who now runs a vehicle customization company and also raced in IndyCar and Brazilian Stock Cars, reported that he “even made a will” while he was in hospital.

Read Also:

“I thought it was all right – I was always very healthy, I had good nutrition, I did physical activity,” said Marques. “I thought that nothing would happen to me. What I really cared about was my parents. 

“Two hours after this new diagnosis, I was already short of breath. Another hour and I couldn't breathe anymore. Now, speaking in this interview, I still only have 30% of my lung capacity.

“The first three, four days in the hospital were like terror. You are practically dead there. It destroys you. I got so much medicine – every three hours a tray with an injection, corticosteroids [anti-inflammatory steroids]. I spent nine days without sleep, I used oxygen at the limit.

“And it happened one thing after another – stomach pain, there is an allergy out of nowhere in my legs, I am still full of spots, I was sobbing for two whole days, I had a hellish headache. The virus is attacking every place.

"It looks like it doesn't give up. I thought I was going to die. I even made a will. I stayed like that for two more days. When I started to get better, at night I was afraid that improvement was a false alarm.”

Despite the serious nature of his symptoms, Marques is now expected to make a full recovery by his doctors.

Tarso Marques in hospital with Covid-19

Tarso Marques in hospital with Covid-19

Photo by: Arquivo pessoal

 

shares
comments

Related video

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

Previous article

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , General
Author Carlos Costa

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

11h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

6h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

5h
4
Formula 1

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

3h
5
Supercars

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

16h
Latest news
Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19
Formula 1

Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19

3m
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

39m
Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

3h
Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

5h
Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

6h
Latest videos
10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

Carlos Costa More from
Carlos Costa
Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win Velo Città
Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win

Cascavel Stock Car: Fraga and Abreu win, Barrichello on podium Cascavel
Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Cascavel Stock Car: Fraga and Abreu win, Barrichello on podium

Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid Campo Grande
Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
39m
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
8h
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Hamilton takes final Hard Cupra BTCC seat
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Hamilton takes final Hard Cupra BTCC seat

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

Latest news

Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Minardi F1 racer Marques “thought I was going to die” from COVID-19

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.