Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Formula 1 News

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

The Ferrari with which Michael Schumacher scored one of his greatest Formula 1 wins, but ultimately lost the 1998 F1 World Championship in the Suzuka showdown to McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen, is up for private sale with an asking price of USD 4.9 million.

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

The chassis is the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, a victory that was viewed as a strategic masterstroke by Ross Brawn as well as proof of Schumacher’s genius behind the wheel.

McLaren looked set to dominate the race, with championship leader Mika Hakkinen qualifying on pole ahead of teammate David Coulthard at a track on which it's notoriously difficult to overtake. Schumacher, who started third, was stuck behind Coulthard – who’d slowed his pace to protect Hakkinen’s lead, as Mika’s car developed a shock absorber problem.

Brawn had taken the bold move of pitting Schumacher for a short second pitstop, giving him the ultimatum of gaining 25s in just 19 laps: “We need 19 qualifying laps from you,” said Brawn over the radio, to which Schumacher calmly replied: “OK, thank you.”

Schumacher’s amazing pace, to which Coulthard had no answer, when combined with Hakkinen’s handling problem, was the key to a sensational victory by over 9s at the chequered flag. 

“This was one of my most emotional wins,” said Schumacher. “The team picked the right strategy, although at first I was not quite sure if our plan would work out, as I was stuck behind Jacques [Villeneuve in the Williams] and David for some time. 

“In the end, it turned out that the team had made the right decision. Of course, we benefited from the problems of our competitors, although throughout the race I could easily match the pace of the McLarens.”

Schumacher even briefly left the track, losing almost 5s, but didn't damage the car.

“When I went off the track I did not realise I was already in the lead,” he said. “Ross told me I had 19 laps to make up a 25-second lead to stay in front after my third pit stop, so I pushed as hard as possible.”

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Schumacher drove this car once more later in the season, in the Suzuka finale. Although he qualified on pole, his race went wrong before the start when he stalled on the formation lap, meaning he started at the tail of the grid.

He stormed his way through the pack and was running third when he ran over debris from a previous collision between two other cars, and his tyre deflated three laps later. That allowed Hakkinen to cruise to his first F1 World Championship title.

“First of all I want to congratulate Mika Hakkinen and his team,” said Schumacher. “They performed better throughout the season and so they deserve the title. I think we did not lose this championship in Suzuka, but in the early stages of the season, when we were too far behind. 

“I do not feel too disappointed, because I think the team can be proud of what we achieved this season. I feel sad for the boys, as all their hard work did not pay off in the end. The engine stalled because the clutch did not free itself and I do not know why. All the work this weekend was then wasted as I had to start from the back. 

“The first couple of laps were good fun. All the other drivers were very fair and did not try and make life difficult for me. I did not expect a rear tyre to explode as I had problems with a flat-spotted front, which caused a lot of vibration.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Previous article

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Colin McRae's 2001 Ford Focus WRC car headed to auction
Automotive

Colin McRae's 2001 Ford Focus WRC car headed to auction

St Petersburg IndyCar race results: McLaughlin wins season opener St. Pete
Video Inside
IndyCar

St Petersburg IndyCar race results: McLaughlin wins season opener

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Latest news

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.