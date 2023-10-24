Extra support races key to “grippier” Miami F1 track surface

Miami only had one support series for its second grand prix around the Hard Rock Stadium in 2023, following the demise of W Series, but has announced plans to add the all-female F1 Academy championship to its Porsche Carrera Cup North America races – which was confirmed on Tuesday.

It believes that having more cars on track across the weekend at the Miami International Autodrome will help clean the racing surface for the F1 cars. The track was resurfaced last year after problems were encountered in its inaugural race weekend.

“The racing has always been of paramount importance,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Miami GP’s managing partner as well as president and CEO of the stadium and the Miami Dolphins NFL team which plays there. “That's why we went to the investment to repave the track, we could have patched it up and been fine, but we really wanted to get it right.

“I think it was vastly improved, getting it rubbered-in is pretty important to having not just one line, obviously. So we're hoping that this year, it's a little grippier here.

“We want to lay down as much rubber on the track as we can and provide more racing for fans. So, I think that'll be a little different next year. That'll be exciting.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America series, which is in its fourth season using the type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, will support three F1 rounds as Montreal joins Miami and Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

It runs double-header races at each of its eight events, which kicks off at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March and ends at Austin in October.

“Returning to Canada was important and doing so with the Grand Prix du Canada places us at the epicenter of motorsport, Formula 1, three times next season,” said Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America.

“Balancing this with five rounds at the most popular venues on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship gives us the best way to highlight our drivers, teams and product in the sport today.”