Mexican GP: All the winners since 1963
1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1966 John Surtees, Cooper
Photo by: David Phipps
1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: David Phipps
1968 Graham Hill, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams
Photo by: Williams F1
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: Williams F1
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images
The Mexican Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1963. The most successful drivers at this event are Jim Clark, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Max Verstappen, who each have two wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
