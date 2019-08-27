Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

shares
comments
Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 2:05 PM

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break" to improve the performance and reliability of its Formula 1 engine, according to team principal Toto Wolff.

The F1 season resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix, four weeks after the previous race in Hungary.

F1's sporting regulations decree that teams must respect a shutdown period of 14 consecutive days during the summer break, which prevents them from engaging in many significant areas of work including wind tunnel use, CFD design work, and component production and development.

However, engine activity does not fall under this restriction, which meant Mercedes' High Performance Powertrains division in Brixworth continued to work through August.

Wolff described summer shutdown as a "welcome break" and said the majority of personnel at the team's Brackley base could "recharge their batteries".

"Other team members were carrying the baton over the past weeks," he added. "Our team members in Brixworth worked straight through the F1 summer break to improve the performance and reliability of our power unit.

"In Brackley, we used the relatively quiet days to do some work on our factory.

"It's great to come back from the summer break knowing that part of the team was still pushing flat out and we are grateful to our colleagues who kept the ball rolling while we were out of office."

Mercedes heads to Spa with a commanding advantage in both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

Lewis Hamilton holds a 62-point lead in his pursuit of a sixth world title, while Mercedes is 150 points clear of Ferrari as it seeks a sixth straight championship double.

Wolff said prior to the summer break he expected Ferrari to come out fighting in Belgium and next week in Italy, as the high-speed circuits will suit its car better than Mercedes'.

"We're leading in both championships, but it doesn't feel that way," he said ahead of Spa. "In the last few years, we saw teams perform very strongly after summer shutdown, so we now we need to keep pushing.

"In that respect, we're approaching the start to the second half of 2019 more like the start to a completely new season. Once again, we need to make sure that we leave no room for error and keep raising the bar."

Next article
Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

Previous article

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

48m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

30m
3
Formula 1

The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest videos

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix 10:00
Formula 1

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021 05:06
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021

Latest news

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"
F1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours
F1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

Ferrari: Bigger calendar a "risk" coupled with budget cap
F1

Ferrari: Bigger calendar a "risk" coupled with budget cap

Gallery: All of Felipe Massa's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Felipe Massa's F1 wins

What Williams is learning from its worst car
F1

What Williams is learning from its worst car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.