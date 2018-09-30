Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Wolff admits Mercedes caught out by Russian GP scenario

shares
comments
Wolff admits Mercedes caught out by Russian GP scenario
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 30, 2018, 1:40 PM

Toto Wolff says Mercedes faced a scenario that it had not predicted ahead of the Russian Grand Prix as he explained the reasons behind its team orders swap.

Pole-sitter and early race leader Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move aside for teammate Lewis Hamilton after the first round of pitstops at Sochi, as Mercedes grew concerned about the threat from the pursuing Sebastian Vettel.

Wolff was clearly far from happy about the difficult call, and said that the team would need to reflect on things after encountering a situation that had not come up in the morning's meeting to discuss team tactics.

"You want to control everything and there are a million scenarios we discussed in the morning, but we had a different one in the race," Wolff told Sky F1.

"So we need to take a step back after Sochi, fly back home, analyse and see what do we learn from a day like today."

Although Wolff accepted he would have preferred not to have imposed team orders, he says that the team also could not throw away the opportunity to bag as many points as possible for Hamilton.

"We are all racers at heart and what we want to see is out and out racing and may the quickest man win," he said.

"Then we are a bunch of rational guys and we discuss things in the morning and then everything is different in the race. And this is what happened today.

"We should be over the moon with a 1-2 and fundamentally we are, but we also feel that it went against Valtteri. It would have been a race win for him, and we changed it."

He added: "It is deflating for the driver and it is deflating for a team. But there is a harsh reality also that on such a day you can extend the lead by seven points more, for a championship that has been very tough and very difficult at times and you have to take it and this is what we did today."

Wolff also said that the team orders "mess" had ultimately been triggered by Hamilton blistering his tyres by needing to overtake Sebastian Vettel on track.

"It was one lap too late with Lewis and he lost a position to Sebastian," he said about the timing of Hamilton's stop. "This triggered let's call it the mess, because we came out behind Sebastian.

"Lewis needed to attack, and that caused the blister and that blister we needed to protect when Seb was all over him."

Next Formula 1 article
Hamilton: Team order win "doesn't feel spectacular"

Previous article

Hamilton: Team order win "doesn't feel spectacular"

Next article

Ocon wants Force India to "review" Russian GP swaps

Ocon wants Force India to "review" Russian GP swaps
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.