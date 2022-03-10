Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

Mercedes unveils bold F1 sidepod design in Bahrain test

Mercedes’ updated W13 has broken cover at the Bahrain Formula 1 test, with it featuring a bold sidepod solution.

Mercedes W13 detail
Mercedes W13 detail
1/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13 detail
Mercedes W13 detail
2/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13 detail
Mercedes W13 detail
3/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13 detail
Mercedes W13 detail
4/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13
5/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

There had been intense speculation in the build-up to the test that Mercedes would bring an overhaul of its 2022 car to the final test in Bahrain, having opted to run a more basic version of its challenger in the first Barcelona week of action.

Ahead of testing kicking off in Bahrain, the tweaked Mercedes was spotted during an official F1 photoshoot aimed at promoting the start of the new season.

The new upgrades feature minimalist sidepods, and some aggressive looking fins that run alongside the cockpit to comply with side-impact regulations.

In a bid to ensure maximum cooling opportunities, the sidepod design features a double series of vents – which have been allowed to return to F1 this season.

The sidepods are a big step beyond the radical approach that Mercedes customer team Williams has taken with its sidepods, which features a hole in the middle.

The Williams concept features a pass-through duct, which collects airflow in the upper portion of the sidepod inlet and passes it out through the outer, upper corner of the bodywork, helping to frame the flow around that portion of the sidepod

Read Also:

This year’s F1 2022 designs have featured a wide variety of different approaches to the sidepod solution, as teams bid to minimise the drag of the new cars and maximise airflow benefits to help feed the under floor ground effects.

The Mercedes interpretation is unique in that the team has complied with the requirement for side-impact protection elements as completely separate from the sidepods themselves.

The regulations for this year stipulate where the side impact spars (SIS) need to be. The intent from a regulatory perspective was that the teams would adopt a more conventional shape with the sidepods and inlets.

However, having improved upon the idea first used by Ferrari in 2017, whereby the upper SIS was slung into a low and forward position and the bodywork used as an aerodynamic fairing around it, all of the teams converged on this solution in 2021.

Mercedes’ interpretation is to have the SIS completely detached from the sidepod with an approach that nobody else has so far thought of.

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens
Previous article

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: F1 teams will have to show true pace in Bahrain test
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 teams will have to show true pace in Bahrain test

Gasly senses final chance to win back Red Bull F1 seat
Formula 1

Gasly senses final chance to win back Red Bull F1 seat

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design?

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

Latest news

Mercedes unveils bold F1 sidepod design in Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unveils bold F1 sidepod design in Bahrain test

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens

First look: Aston Martin F1 mirror upgrade for Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Aston Martin F1 mirror upgrade for Bahrain test

New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
21 h
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.