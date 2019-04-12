Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Racing Point tie-up "very different" to Ferrari/Haas

shares
comments
Mercedes: Racing Point tie-up "very different" to Ferrari/Haas
By:
40m ago

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team's collaboration with Racing Point is "very different" to the Ferrari/Haas model, and that its future depends on the new 2021 Formula 1 rules.

Racing Point has employed the complete Mercedes powertrain – engine and gearbox – as well as hydraulics since 2009, and it is shortly to move its aerodynamic operations into the Mercedes wind tunnel. For the past several years it has used the Toyota facility in Cologne.

But Wolff dismissed suggestions that Racing Point was in effect becoming a Mercedes affiliate in the same way that Haas employs the Ferrari wind tunnel and buys in the maximum permitted 'listed parts' for its chassis.

"We're not doing a Haas-Ferrari model because Haas was a new entry, a team that was created from scratch," said Wolff. "These guys [Racing Point] have existed for a long time.

"Our model is very different. Andy [Green, technical director] and his team know pretty well what they want to achieve with the car, they have a solid technical group of people and they will go in their direction."

"Later this year we'll be moving into the Mercedes tunnel in Brackley, purely for efficiency reasons," said Green. "Our aero department happens to be located in Brackley, the Mercedes windtunnel happens to be located in Brackley, it's a lot easier to go testing in Brackley than it is in Cologne.

"It was offered as an opportunity to us so it was an obvious choice."

In recent seasons a trend has emerged in which teams outside the frontrunning manufacturer group have found financial stability – and a competitive edge – by aligning themselves with manufacturers. In its former incarnation as Force India, Racing Point finished fourth in the constructors' championship in 2016 and '17.

Close alignment with Ferrari has enabled Haas to enter Formula 1 as a much more competitive force than any new team in the past two decades, as well as enabling the near-moribund Sauber team to recover - with new investment - and rebrand itself as Alfa Romeo. Conversely, long-standing independents McLaren and Williams have fallen well back in the order.

While the forthcoming 2021 sporting and technical package has yet to be finalised, some form of budget cap is likely. Under that financial rubric there will be a clear incentive for teams to share development costs for certain parts.

"They [Racing Point] will be using some of our infrastructure and we'll see where it moves in the 2021 regulations," said Wolff. "Once these are carved out we will decide which of the areas we want to collaborate, and where it's possible regulation-wise."

"Where we go forward as a team, thinking ahead for 2021, we want to build our team to be the most efficient team based around those regulations," said Green. "When those regulations are finalised we'll have a clearer idea of what we need to do."

Next article
F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen

Previous article

F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Racing Point
Author Stuart Codling
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes had to modify front wing after FIA ruling Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes had to modify front wing after FIA ruling

3h ago
Red Bull stronger than expected in China, says Leclerc Article
Formula 1

Red Bull stronger than expected in China, says Leclerc

F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen Article
Formula 1

F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen

Latest videos
Mercedes' new wing and a look back at classic F1 innovations 09:33
Formula 1

Mercedes' new wing and a look back at classic F1 innovations

1h ago
5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races 09:55
Formula 1

5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races

23h ago

News in depth
Mercedes: Racing Point tie-up "very different" to Ferrari/Haas
Formula 1

Mercedes: Racing Point tie-up "very different" to Ferrari/Haas

F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen
Formula 1

F1 becoming "more of a hobby" for Raikkonen

Hamilton: Engine deficit means Ferrari harder to catch
Formula 1

Hamilton: Engine deficit means Ferrari harder to catch

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.