Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas

shares
comments
Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas
By:
Sep 9, 2019, 3:32 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team was not forced to hold back on engine modes in its fight against Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix, despite the reliability concerns that have surrounded its Phase 3 engine.

The latest development power unit at the German car manufacturer prompted some concern when it was introduced in Belgium, with both Sergio Perez and Robert Kubica suffering problems with their customer units.

Mercedes admitted ahead of the Italian GP that it was "unknown" if the team would be comfortable enough to unleash the full potential of the new powerunits because of worries about hitting fresh issues.

Following a race where Ferrari’s power advantage was clear to see, with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas unable to stay with the race-winning Charles Leclerc on the straights, Mercedes confirmed it had given all it could in power terms.

“No, we were not holding back on engine modes any more,” said Wolff, when asked by Motorsport.com if the team had had to operate its engine more conservatively.

“We ran the engine as planned. I'm really happy we made it to the end, with all the burnt Phase 3s.”

Ferrari’s straightline speed advantage has been helped by its car being aerodynamically efficient, but Mercedes is well aware that its Maranello-based rival still enjoys an edge in power terms.

The gains that Ferrari has made with its engine in recent years have sometimes confused Mercedes, but Wolff says that his team now understands what needs to be done to turn the situation around for next year.

“We have a pretty good understanding I would say,” he said. “And we have to close the gap.

“Obviously an understanding is a good first step to then try to close the gap. But we've got Monza out of the way. Now, it's about looking ahead.”

Next article
Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Previous article

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event Race
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
14:30
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
18:30
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
15:30
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
18:30
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
18:40
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

WEC reveals 30-car entry list for Fuji

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas
F1

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
F1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy
F1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings
F1

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Mercedes did not have right package for Spa/Monza - Wolff
F1

Mercedes did not have right package for Spa/Monza - Wolff

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.