Wolff says report of Mercedes F1 exit is "nonsense"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says report of Mercedes F1 exit is "nonsense"

shares
comments
Wolff says report of Mercedes F1 exit is "nonsense"
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 12:48 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has labelled recent suggestions it is preparing to leave Formula 1 as "nonsense" - as he says the focus of parent company Daimler is on remaining in the sport for the long term.

The German car manufacturer has been on the receiving end of speculation about it remaining in F1 beyond the end of this year because, like other teams, it has not yet signed up to a new Concorde Agreement that is being discussed between teams, FOM and the FIA.

But speaking at a press conference on Monday, where Mercedes announced a new principal sponsorship deal with multinational chemicals company INEOS, Wolff said that he was comfortable with where things stood as talks continues.

"Like always we are in this for the long term," he said. "F1 provides a great marketing platform for our brand. This is what we do.

"We build race cars and we build road cars. F1 is the halo platform for hybrid engineering. That is something that is not communicated enough, because it was talked down at the beginning of the V6 hybrid era. And it's something we should really put more emphasis on.

"In that respect with, with all the things that are out in the media, we like the platform, but at the same time, we're in a negotiation with the rights holders, and things need to be sorted out. But the partnership is clearly something that indicates our wish to continue our successful journey in F1."

Read Also:

Recent stories suggested that Mercedes was preparing to withdraw from F1 as part of a major cost-cutting exercise for parent company Daimler, with a decision due to be made at a forthcoming board meeting.

But Wolff hit out at that report, as he suggested that the in-depth analysis Mercedes had been conducting about its future in F1 was normal procedure for any major company.

"F1 has always been a great provider of headlines over the winter break. And by the sheer lack of racing results and the controversy on track, dropping a bombshell of a headline, always sells," he said.

"And in that respect, I'm always surprised that there's just some lunatic out there that writes something on an internet page and it's being picked up, which was a complete nonsense story, which was put straight by the CEO of Daimler the following day. That is one part of the story.

"The other part is that with everything we do, we have to question is it the right activity that we deploy? It's whether it's in the petrochemical business, whether it's as an OEM in the car industry, or whether it's F1.

"We, as Daimler today, we see the advantages and the benefits that Formula 1 as a marketing platform provides to us and we see the data. And that is the underlying condition why we're doing it."

Wolff was clear that with Mercedes attracting the INEOS sponsorship on top of its title deal with Petronas, plus the impact of the cost cap coming for 2021, that the door was there to make F1 profitable for Daimler.

"This is exactly what we have as our target," he said. "We want to make it a no brainer from the sheer numbers. The marketing is huge and the return on investment should be the icing on the cake.

"We see that in the American sports leagues that most of them, the NFL or the NBA, are profitable franchises. And this is my personal aim and my personal contribution with our partners to turn this into such a corporate company, so that from a service standpoint it becomes a no brainer to participate."

Wolff said it was impossible to state for certain when negotiations to finalise the Concorde Agreement would be complete, but he hoped it would not drag on until the start of 2021.

"It's an ongoing process and it's a complicated set of contracts, trilateral contracts between the FIA, the commercial rights holder and all the teams," he said.

"That needs time and the devil is in the detail. So I wouldn't want to commit here to give you a specific date because there are quite some topics that remain to be agreed on.

"It's work in process. Clearly there is the will and the wish for all of the stakeholders to come to a close before we embark on the 2021 season, because [otherwise] that would be an uncomfortable situation."

Next article
Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

Previous article

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

Next article

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
31 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

2h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening

13m
4
Super GT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

20m
5
WRC

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

1h

Latest videos

Piola on McLaren's world beater - the MP4/4 02:03
Formula 1
1h

Piola on McLaren's world beater - the MP4/4

Construction at Zandvoort circuit for 2020 Dutch GP 12:33
Formula 1

Construction at Zandvoort circuit for 2020 Dutch GP

The company behind F1 and MotoGP's racewear evolution 05:40
Formula 1

The company behind F1 and MotoGP's racewear evolution

Alfa Romeo completes fire-up of C39 00:53
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo completes fire-up of C39

AlphaTauri engine fires for the first 00:44
Formula 1

AlphaTauri engine fires for the first

Latest news

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening
F1

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening

Wolff says report of Mercedes F1 exit is "nonsense"
F1

Wolff says report of Mercedes F1 exit is "nonsense"

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car
F1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

Mercedes announces major INEOS partnership
F1

Mercedes announces major INEOS partnership

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse
F1

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.