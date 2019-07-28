Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Wolff expected Mercedes to be "much more competitive"

shares
comments
Wolff expected Mercedes to be "much more competitive"
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 8:37 AM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he expected the W10 car to be much more competitive in Germany despite Lewis Hamilton grabbing pole position.

Wolff concedes that had Ferrari not blown its chance with technical issues for both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc in qualifying, the Brackley team was unlikely to have been at the front.

Read Also:

Mercedes came to its home race with a package of aero changes, including several focussed on the cooling problems that compromised the team in Austria.

"I think we were expecting to be much more competitive," said Wolff. "This weekend we put a very solid upgrade package onto the car. We knew that the straight line speed would go against us here in Hockenheim.

"But with Sector 3, similar to Barcelona, and the overheating issue [addressed], we should have stood out. And we didn't, all weekend. Fundamentally we are not happy with our own performance, and it could have looked much different if Ferrari had finished qualifying."

Asked if the team understood why it had underperformed, he said: "No, it's not understood. I think we see that the upgrade package has delivered, we see it on the pressure tappings, but there are so many factors to consider – the specific circuit layout, the tarmac, the heat, have we completely understood how to tune the car for the aero upgrade.

"So there are many variables which we need to find out and analyse before going to Budapest."

Wolff also had no explanation as to why the car made a big step from practice and Q1 to much better form on Q2.

"If we would know… Sometimes with all this data, and sensors, and the cleverest engineer on the planet, you can't really answer the questions. I think we've seen probably out lap preparation is important, and Q1 is crowded, you're not always able to get it right.

"I think that the drivers need to adjust also, and in a Mercedes maybe Q1 sometimes is not the main priority, but it's more about settling in and preparing yourself for Q2 and Q3. We don't know, I think the update package threw another unknown into the equation, another variable, and hopefully by Budapest we'll understand a little bit more."

Although the two Ferraris are well down the grid, Wolff expects a threat from Red Bull on Sunday.

"It's called Max Verstappen, and it's driving well on rough tarmac, in hot conditions. I think Max, and the Red Bulls generally, have shown great race pace. They're handling the tyres well, and definitely a threat tomorrow."

Regarding Hamilton's illness, which led to reserve driver Esteban Ocon being on standby, he said: "There's a flu going around I think in the paddock and he wasn't feeling great. It was clear that Esteban was coming from the UK to make sure that if it was going worse, that we were prepared. No more."

Next article
Why so many teams now use rake in F1

Previous article

Why so many teams now use rake in F1

Next article

Haas closer to understanding current car problems

Haas closer to understanding current car problems
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.