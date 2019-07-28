Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Binotto admits Ferrari needs to review "internal processes"

shares
comments
Binotto admits Ferrari needs to review "internal processes"
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 8:07 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto says his team must sort its internal approach to reliability after its drivers suffered a nightmare qualifying session for the German Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers were the favourites to secure pole position at Hockenheim after they had dominated all three practice sessions.

But a turbo airflow problem stopped Sebastian Vettel from setting a time in Q1 and a fuel system issue prevented Charles Leclerc from running in Q3.

Read Also:

They will start 20th and 10th as a result.

When asked how the situation had occurred, Binotto said: "It's something we need to think [about], internally.

"I don't believe in luck myself. I think it's only a matter of improving our internal processes.

"It's still a long way, but we need to keep positive, and not be as well, let me say, strict in the way we address it. In order to improve as a team, those things need to be lesson learned."

Binotto went to explain in the areas way from the track where he feels Ferrari needs to improve to avoid a repeat of the problems.

At last month's Austrian Grand Prix, Vettel could not run in Q3 after an engine issue confined his car to the pits for the pole shootout.

"I meant processes in how we develop the car, how we homologate and evaluate the reliability," he said.

"So it's not at the race track, it's not on the operations, it's on the entire approach to the validations and how we develop the car."

Binotto stated that the issues that struck Ferrari in Germany were not related to Vettel's problem at the Red Bull Ring.

"These are still different problems so it's not the one of Austria," he said. "This is a new problem that's never happened before, either at the factory or at the race track,

"So we need to carefully analyse them, find out why they happened, and make sure we sort them out.

"I don't think it's only a matter of sorting out a single issue but how we approach overall the exercise, making sure it's not happening."

Ferrari's straightline speed advantage should help Leclerc and Vettel recover towards the front of the field on Sunday, but Binotto says his squad should just not "count on rain", which has been predicted, to boost its chances further.

"We've got a good pace, the race there always is, and I think we should be focused on our pace and our speed and try to simply to progress through the field," he continued.

"Sebastian has shown in the last races that he can recover well from the back, not from the complete back but I'm pretty sure we can do a good race tomorrow.

"So now, I think we are even more hungry to do a good result."

Binotto also said he did not see "any necessity" to replace parts on Vettel's power unit but added "we will consider all of the solutions".

Next article
McLaren blames battery issue for Norris' Q1 exit

Previous article

McLaren blames battery issue for Norris' Q1 exit

Next article

Why so many teams now use rake in F1

Why so many teams now use rake in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.