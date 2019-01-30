Mercedes sets date for first run of 2019 F1 car

The new W10, the tenth contemporary Formula 1 car built by the German manufacturer, will take to the track for a shakedown run five days ahead of the beginning of testing in Spain.

The run will take place at the Silverstone circuit.

The shakedown will be a closed event, not accessible to media or public.

Mercedes' run will coincide with the season launch of the Racing Point team, which will also unveil its new look on that day.

Mercedes has won both the drivers' and constructors' championships for the last five years, with Lewis Hamilton becoming the third driver to win at least five titles alongside Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher.

Official pre-season testing will kick off on February 18 in Barcelona.

F1’s pre-season key dates so far:

February 11: Toro Rosso launch

February 12: Renault launch

February 13: Mercedes launch

February 13: Racing Point launch

February 14: McLaren launch

February 15: Ferrari launch

February 18: Sauber launch; first pre-season test begins

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test