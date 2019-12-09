Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

shares
comments
Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 9:29 AM

Mercedes will be in Formula 1 “for the long-term” if it is able to reduce the contribution from parent company Daimler, according to team principal Toto Wolff.

Earlier this year Mercedes’ accounts, documenting its 2018 spend, revealed a net contribution from Daimler of less than £40m, with F1 prize money and sponsorship fronting the majority of its budget.

Mercedes has shown no signs of wishing to withdraw from F1 after next season, despite speculation occasionally linking it with an exit from the world championship before the next set of regulations come in.

Senior Daimler personnel were present for the season finale in Abu Dhabi last weekend, with board member Britta Seeger receiving the winning constructors’ trophy on the podium.

Wolff believes the value Mercedes gets from its all-conquering F1 programme, which has won the last six drivers’ and constructors’ titles, is a major factor in its chances to continue, but stopped short of saying there had been any assurances about the team’s future.

“I am the one that is responsible for the motor racing activities,” said Wolff. “But I'm also the first one to acknowledge that times within the auto industry are changing, and that all activities need to be looked at.

“Formula 1 and motor racing generally is an activity that we believe is part of our core DNA. The first-ever Mercedes was a race car.

“I think we need to become more efficient. We need to provide a solid business case. We need to reduce the contribution from Daimler into our exercise, and if we're able to achieve that, then we're in Formula 1 for the long term.”

The Mercedes works F1 team was revived in 2010, 55 years after its initial entry, but it took until 2012 for it to win again.

Mercedes finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2013 but its major step came one year later, as it nailed the switch to V6 turbo-hybrid engines and began a period of unprecedented domination.

It has now won 12 titles and 93 races, scored more than 100 pole positions, and racked up almost 200 podiums since 2010.

“F1 represents one of the best return on investments within the whole Daimler group,” said Wolff. “We're generating more than a billion in return. And at the end, it's all about the brand.

"I think what we're doing is great entertainment, but it's also technology. It's the most efficient hybrid engines and giving the brand a sporting image.

“Since we've started on our successful journey in 2014, we have been a part of shaping a different brand image of Mercedes.

“Of course the road cars and the style and the technology are the most relevant part, but I think us winning Formula 1 grands prix has added our small contribution to change the way the brand is being perceived.

“And this is why the board members are here, it is a positive exercise it's something that Daimler actually benefits from.”

Next article
Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver

Previous article

Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver

Next article

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

25m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

57m
3
Formula 1

Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally

4
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

5
Formula 1

Camilleri: Netflix series a game changer for F1

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule
F1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending
F1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver
F1

Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver

Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test
F1

Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test

Autosport Awards: Monaco Grand Prix receives Grant Award
F1

Autosport Awards: Monaco Grand Prix receives Grant Award

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.